Hot avatar of Salman Khan’s actress at the age of 52, see these photos | Hot avatar of Salman Khan’s actress at the age of 52, see these photos

New Delhi: Actress Bhagyashree, who became an overnight star with Salman Khan in the film ‘Maine Pyaar Kiya’, is now 52 years old. But in terms of hotness, style and fitness, she still competes with the new actress of Bollywood. Recently, she has shared some of her pictures, seeing which people have found it difficult to believe her age.

water bike fun with husband

Bhagyashree is very active on social media and often updates fans by sharing her photos and videos. In these pictures, Bhagyashree is seen enjoying a vacation. She has shared many pictures, in one of which she is fearlessly enjoying a water bike with her husband like a teen ager. See these pictures…

romantic video went viral

Remind that a few months ago, a video of Bhagyashree went viral in which she was seen romancing her husband in the beautiful plains of Kashmir. Some people criticized this video, but most also praised him for living in this young style.

Married at the age of 19

At the age of 19, Bhagyashree married businessman Himalaya Dasani. However, his parents did not attend his marriage as his father was against this marriage. However, after the birth of Bhagyashree’s son, his parents started meeting Bhagyashree and Himalaya. In 2009, she participated in the dance reality show ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 3’ as a contestant. She is the director of a media company ‘Srinivesh Entertainment’ along with her husband.

