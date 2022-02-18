Hot-button abortion issue latest battle in Ohio GOP Senate primary as Vance, Gibbons trade barbs



Controversial Ohio GOP Senate initially entered into abortion stimulus issues this week, with candidate JD Vance’s campaign opponent Mike Gibbons being called a “squishy” on abortion and Gibbons’ team calling Vance a “shapeshifter.”

Vance launched the first Salvo in Gibbons on Thursday, citing an AP story from Gibbons’ last Senate in 2017 about investment banker “Scramble”.[ing] To clarify the location of her abortion. ”

“When Mike Gibbons, they asked her if she was a lifestyle fanatic, she didn’t say, I don’t call myself pro-life, I think in the end it should go to the woman’s choice,” Vance told a town hall on Thursday. “This is pro-abortion language. She said she is not pro-life, she is pro-people. Ladies and gentlemen, pro-life people, that’s the whole point of our position there. If you don’t agree, you have to be a conservative senator in this state No. “

Gibbons spokeswoman Samantha Cotton said in a statement TweetSays Vance is “lying and he knows it.”

“This spin was debunked in the 2018 cycle,” Cotton added in a separate statement to Gadget Clock. “The attack is a desperate attempt by JD Vance to divert attention from his sinking campaign and his past remarks about attacking President Trump.”

“Jedi Vance is a shapeshifter,” Cotton added.

The AP story in question, which was published shortly after Gibbons began his first race for elected office, told the Gibbons outlet that “he opposes abortion and supports planned parenthood de-funding and Supreme Court justices who favor Rowe v. Wade.”

This follows an earlier interview in which the AP stated that it described Gibbons as a “pro-people” person who was not orthodox on social issues.

“Gibbons, a Catholic, initially told the AP that he personally opposes abortion but, politically, he is not a ‘woman’ so he would not choose for them. Said.

Cotton said the story was “an incorrect quote from the last cycle.”

Vance added Thursday that not being pro-life is “an indication that your character is weak and that you do not really have the determination to serve the interests of our constituents. So I am proud to be 100% pro-life.”

“Using language in favor of abortion and being squeamish on the issue tells conservatives who you really are,” a Vance campaign spokesman told Gadget Clock. “It makes you cowardly to realize this political weakness and try to push it back. JD is proud to be 100 percent pro-life and will fight to stop abortion in America.”

“Mike Gibbons is 100% pro-life,” Cotton told Gadget Clock.

Abortion is a particularly important issue in this election cycle because the Supreme Court is considering a Mississippi lawsuit that could overturn Rowe v. Wade. Some Democrats in Congress have pushed for the code to be codified if the case is overturned, but with 50-50 Democrats split in the Senate, there is no vote to pass a Philipbuster in such a bill.

GOP Primary is Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio for the seat that is being vacated by retirement.

Gadget Clock’ Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.