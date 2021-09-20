‘Hotel Rwanda’ found guilty of forming dissident terrorist group
KIGALI, Rwanda — Leading dissident Paul Rusebagina, portrayed in the Oscar-nominated film “Hotel Rwanda,” was found guilty on Monday of forming an armed terrorist group in a months-long case after government officials claimed to have manipulated him. international condemnation. To return to Rwanda.
Mr Rusebagina was once praised for sheltering more than 1,200 people in the hotel he managed during the 1994 genocide in Rwanda. But he gradually became one of the most high-profile critics of Rwanda’s longtime leader, Paul Kagame, calling the president his increasingly repressive regime. Mr. Kagame in turn accused Mr. Rusesabagina of profiting from invented stories about his heroism and of funding armed rebel groups to overthrow his government.
Mr. Rusesabagina was tried on nine charges, including forming an illegal armed group, kidnapping, arson and murder. Judge Beatrice Mukamurenzi said, “The court found that he should be found guilty of being part of this terrorist group.”
“He committed terrorist acts, which he later bragged about in various announcements and videos,” the judge said.
Professor of Political Science and International Affairs at Boston University and author of two books on Rwanda, Timothy P. “This trial fits into a long history of quelling dissent in Rwanda,” Longman said.
“The actual verdict in the Rusebagina case is almost irrelevant at this point, as the message has been clearly sent that no Rwandan is safe to speak out against President Kagame and the ruling Rwanda Patriotic Front,” he said.
Mr Rusesabagina boycotted the trial in March, saying he did not expect justice. He was living in Texas last year when he was tricked into Dubai by Rwandan government operatives to board a plane that had brought him to the Rwandan capital, Kigali. He says he was initially denied access to lawyers of his choice, kept in solitary confinement, tortured and interrogated in a secret detention center.
Mr. Rusesabagina and his lawyers have also argued that their rights to confidential communication and to prepare their own defense have been repeatedly violated. The trial, which began in February, has drawn widespread condemnation from Mr Rusebagina’s family, rights groups, legal associations and European and US lawmakers. More than three dozen US senators and representatives have urged Kagame to release him.
Mr Roussabagina chose not to attend the court session on Monday, according to one of his lawyers, Jean-Felix Rudakemwa. The Supreme Court complex, which is close to the President’s office, was packed with diplomatic crew members, lawyers and security officials.
“Watching this trial has been very painful,” said Carine Kanimba, the daughter of Mr Roussabagina, who witnessed the proceedings online from Belgium. “We knew they would find him guilty. The script was written long before he came to the courtroom. The verdict doesn’t make any sense.”
At the heart of Rwanda’s case against Mr Rusesabagina was his leadership role in the Rwanda Movement for Democratic Change, a coalition of opposition groups in exile whose armed wing, the National Liberation Front, is accused of being responsible for attacks inside Rwanda, including Nine people were killed. People. Mr Rusesabagina was facing trial along with 20 other defendants who were described by prosecutors as fighters involved in carrying out those attacks in southern Rwanda.
The three-judge panel of the Rwandan High Court Chamber for International and Cross-Border Crime was expected to deliver its decision in mid-August, but adjourned without assigning any reason.
The punishment will begin a depressing chapter for a man who has been globally lauded as a humanitarian and an activist who displayed courage amid a season of bloodshed.
Mr. Rusesabagina was the manager of the luxurious Hotel des Mills Collins in Kigali when the 1994 massacre began. As Hutu militiamen killed a million people, Mr. Rusesabagina turned the hotel into a haven for 1,268 Tutsi and moderate Hutus – using cash, alcohol and diplomacy to deter potential killers.
Fearing for his safety in the years following the massacre, Mr Roussabagina sought political asylum in Belgium. His profile was raised after the film “Hotel Rwanda” was released to critical acclaim, which won him global acclaim, including the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President George W.
But it was Mr. Rusebagina’s 2006 memoir, “An Ordinary Man,” that put him in direct conflict with Kigali. In it he wrote that Mr Kagame ruled Rwanda “for the benefit of a small group of elite Tutsis”, and that the Central African nation had “a cosmetic democracy and a hollow system of justice.”
Soon after, Rwandan officials began accusing him of exaggerating his role during the genocide, as well as aiding anti-Rwandan rebel groups. After several threats and domestic incursions in Brussels, he decided to move his family to the United States, settling in San Antonio, Texas.
It was from there that he boarded a flight last August, making his way to Chicago before catching an Emirates flight to Dubai. Afterwards, he boarded a private jet with Konstantin Neomwungere, a pastor whom he called his “friend” and said he had invited him to speak at their churches in neighboring Burundi, Rwanda.
The two men had met several times before in Belgium, with Mr Neomvungere even visiting Mr Rusesabagina’s house, at least twice, Mr Rusesabagina’s wife Tatiana said in an interview.
Mr Rusesabagina did not know that Mr Neomvungare was an agent for Rwandan Intelligence and was part of a setup to lure him into Rwanda. The private jet, operated by Greece-based charter firm Genjet and paid for by the government of Rwanda, landed in Kigali on August 28, 2020. Upon landing, Mr. Rusesabagina was tied up, blindfolded and arrested.
In December, Mr. Rusesabagina and his family sued Air Charter Company in the United States, alleging that it was involved in their kidnapping.
According to an affidavit by Mr Rudakemwa, one of his Rwandan lawyers, he was held for several days in a place he described as a “slaughterhouse” where he was tied up, breathing properly. or were unable to use the bathroom.
Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch both said the forcible disappearance of the arrest was a violation of international law.
Rwandan officials denied that Mr Rusesabagina had been abused and said he was on his way to Burundi to liaise with rebel groups based there and in the neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo. But the Rwandan authorities did not hide their glee in the capture of Mr. Rusesabagina. Rwanda’s chief of espionage, General Joseph Najbamwita, said in an interview with The New York Times that it was a “very innocent” and “amazing intelligence operation”.
The trial officially began in February when the court rejected Mr Rusesabagina’s argument that he could not be tried in Rwanda because he was no longer a citizen. A Belgian citizen and permanent resident of the United States, he was denied bail, although his family and lawyers raised concerns about his ill health.
In March, he said he would no longer participate in the trial because he did not expect it to be fair. As of late Friday, his lawyers said prison officials continued to subject him to searches, barred him from taking documents to his meetings and confiscated confidential and privileged legal material related to the case – an issue that has hit Rwanda. The Attorney General’s immediate former inadvertently admitted to the video recording of
“Any of these violations would prompt an independent judiciary to permanently suspend proceedings against an accused,” said Kate Gibson, Mr Rusesabagina’s lead counsel.
As the trial progressed, some of Mr. Russabagina’s co-defendants rejected his testimony against him, saying he never belonged to the rebel group or ordered the attacks. Among them was Calixte Nsabimana, a former spokesman for the armed group, who was deported from Comoros to Rwanda in 2019 under mysterious circumstances.
In June, Mr Rusesabagina’s international defense team said officials had told him they would block his access to food, water and medicine – a move he believed would lead to him returning to trial. was to put pressure on. Rwandan officials said they were being treated like other prisoners and had access to food and a doctor.
Recently released from solitary confinement after 258 days, Mr. Rusesabagina is attending church on Saturdays, taking short daily walks, talking to his family once a week and books sent by family members are reading. But his interactions with prisoners are very limited, said his lawyer, Mr. Rudakemwa.
“No one is allowed to talk to him,” he said. “It’s like another separation.”
