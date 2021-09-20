‘Hotel Rwanda’ found guilty of forming dissident terrorist group

KIGALI, Rwanda — Leading dissident Paul Rusebagina, portrayed in the Oscar-nominated film “Hotel Rwanda,” was found guilty on Monday of forming an armed terrorist group in a months-long case after government officials claimed to have manipulated him. international condemnation. To return to Rwanda.

Mr Rusebagina was once praised for sheltering more than 1,200 people in the hotel he managed during the 1994 genocide in Rwanda. But he gradually became one of the most high-profile critics of Rwanda’s longtime leader, Paul Kagame, calling the president his increasingly repressive regime. Mr. Kagame in turn accused Mr. Rusesabagina of profiting from invented stories about his heroism and of funding armed rebel groups to overthrow his government.

Mr. Rusesabagina was tried on nine charges, including forming an illegal armed group, kidnapping, arson and murder. Judge Beatrice Mukamurenzi said, “The court found that he should be found guilty of being part of this terrorist group.”

“He committed terrorist acts, which he later bragged about in various announcements and videos,” the judge said.