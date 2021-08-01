Hotline established between Indian Army, China’s PLA in Sikkim-Tibet

A hotline has been set up between the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China and the Indian Army at Kongara La, North Sikkim in Khamba Dzong in the Tibetan Autonomous Region on Sunday.

New Delhi. A good news has come out amid the ongoing border dispute between India and China on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh. The armies of both the countries have agreed to carry forward the spirit of trust and cordial relations along the borders.

A hotline has been set up between the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China and the Indian Army at Kongara La, North Sikkim in Khamba Dzong in the Tibetan Autonomous Region on Sunday. The Indian Army said in a statement that the event took place today (Sunday) on the occasion of PLA Day. “The armed forces of both the countries have well-established mechanisms for communication at the level of ground commanders. These hotlines in various areas go a long way in enhancing this and maintaining peace along the borders,” the army said.

Also read:- India-China Corps Commander Level Talks Over, Emphasis On Removal Of Troops From Hot Spring And Gogra

According to the army, ground commanders of the respective armies participated in the inauguration of the hotline and messages of friendship and harmony were exchanged through the hotline. This is the sixth hotline to be established between the countries, including two each in eastern Ladakh, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh.

12th round of military talks between India and China

Let us tell you that the 12th round of Corps Commander level talks were held on Saturday between India-China border dispute. These talks of the Corps Commander level of both the countries lasted for about 9 hours. The meeting, which took place at Oldi on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC), ended at 7.30 pm. During this, both sides discussed many issues to end the ongoing military standoff with the Eastern Ladakh sector.

According to the information received from the sources, the talks between the two armies started at 10.30 am on the scheduled time. During the talks, it was agreed between the two countries that the aim of the talks is to end the standoff in the eastern Ladakh region for more than 14 months.

Also read :- SCO Summit: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Chinese counterpart, said- relations affected due to increase in LAC dispute



During the talks, India reiterated its point clearly and insisted on resuming the process of withdrawal of troops in Hot Spring and Gogra. Let us inform that earlier the 11th round of talks between India and China was held on 9 April at Chushul border point on the LAC towards India. There was then a marathon meeting between the two countries for about 13 hours. In this, it was agreed to withdraw troops from many important areas.