‘Hotline’ restored with missile tests

North Korea and South Korea on Monday restored a communication hotline that had been stalled for several weeks. North Korea recently expressed its desire to restore a “hotline” with North Korea by conducting several missile tests. Seoul’s unification ministry said the liaison officers of the two Koreas exchanged messages on a cross-border communication channel on Monday morning.

It is expected that the two Korean countries will also restore other communication channels on their tense border on Monday, as both have expressed such intentions in the past. North Korea’s official ‘Korean Central News Agency’ ‘hotline’ Before the resumption, it had said, ‘South Korean authorities should make positive efforts to bring North-South relations on the right track and take priority to pave the way for bright prospects in the future, keeping in mind the restoration of communication lines. Important tasks should be completed. Seoul’s unification ministry said the restoration of the ‘hotline’ laid the foundation for the restoration of relations between the two countries. Seoul hopes to resume talks soon to discuss how to implement previous cooperation agreements and establish peace on the Korean peninsula, a ministry statement said.