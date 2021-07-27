Hotlines Between North and South Korea Are Restored
SEOUL – North Korea and South Korea reopened military hotlines and other diplomatic communications on Tuesday after a hiatus of nearly 14 months, as the North said it wanted to improve relations “as soon as possible possible ”in a context of worsening economic crisis.
The decision to reestablish ties was negotiated in a series of letters exchanged since April between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Kim Jong-un, the leader of North Korea, the governments of the two countries said on Tuesday. The couple chose to reopen communications on a symbolic day: the anniversary of the truce that effectively ended the Korean War in 1953.
The North cut all communications with South Korea in June last year, saying it did not need to continue communicating with a country it saw as an “enemy”. He has since refused to pick up the phone when South Korean officials made routine daily calls to the military and other inter-Korean hotlines.
Days after the communications cutoff, relations reached their lowest point in recent years when the North bombed a joint inter-Korean liaison office in the North Korean town of Kaesong near the border, where officials from both sides had offices.
At 10 a.m. on Tuesday, officials from the two countries stationed in Panmunjom, a so-called truce village that straddles the inter-Korean border, spoke by phone, the South Korean government said. Separately, the South Korean military said it has reopened direct telephone and fax lines with the North Korean People’s Army.
“We hope that the restoration of South-North lines of communication will make a positive contribution to improving and developing bilateral relations,” Moon spokesman Park Soo-hyun said.
Posting the same announcement, the official North Korean Central News Agency said that “the entire Korean nation wants North-South relations to recover from a setback and stagnation as soon as possible.”
Ties between countries exploded in 2018 when Mr. Moon and Mr. Kim met three times, ushering in a rare detente on the Korean Peninsula that replaced years of tensions fueled by nuclear and long-range missile testing. from North Korea. But relations quickly deteriorated after Mr. Kim’s second summit meeting with former President Donald J. Trump ended in Hanoi, Vietnam in early 2019, without an agreement on how to roll back the North nuclear weapons program or relax the United Nations sanctions imposed on the North.
After Mr. Kim returned home empty-handed from Hanoi, North Korea blamed the South. Mr. Kim’s government ordered that communications be cut and the Kaesong Liaison Office destroyed.
But Mr. Moon’s government has continued its efforts to bring North Korea back to the negotiating table. One of the priorities of these efforts was to reopen the lines of communication.
South Korea has long emphasized the importance of cross-border hotlines to avoid unintentional clashes between the two armies. The two Koreas have also used the hotlines to offer dialogue and discuss humanitarian supplies and other conciliatory gestures, such as organizing family reunions long separated by the Korean War.
Mr. Moon’s government also helped enact a new law banning the sending of propaganda leaflets to the North. North Korea has long bristled with these leaflets, which typically portray Mr. Kim as a moron dictator playing with nuclear weapons, and cited them as one of the reasons it cut communications last year. .
Mr. Moon also urged President Biden to build on the 2018 Singapore Accord, which Mr. Trump signed with Mr. Kim, to set broad goals for the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.
After a months-long policy review, the Biden administration vowed to take a “calibrated” and “practical” approach to the North. But the North has yet to respond to Washington’s offer to reopen the dialogue “anywhere, anytime without preconditions.”
The North Korean economy, already hard hit by international sanctions, has been hit again by the coronavirus pandemic. Worsening economic problems in the country may have forced North Korea to reopen its communications with the South, said Lee Byong-chul, a North Korean expert at the University’s Institute for Far Eastern Studies. Kyungnam in Seoul.
Last month, Kim warned of an impending food shortage.
#Hotlines #North #South #Korea #Restored
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.