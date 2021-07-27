Hotlines Between North and South Korea Are Restored

SEOUL – North Korea and South Korea reopened military hotlines and other diplomatic communications on Tuesday after a hiatus of nearly 14 months, as the North said it wanted to improve relations “as soon as possible possible ”in a context of worsening economic crisis.

The decision to reestablish ties was negotiated in a series of letters exchanged since April between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Kim Jong-un, the leader of North Korea, the governments of the two countries said on Tuesday. The couple chose to reopen communications on a symbolic day: the anniversary of the truce that effectively ended the Korean War in 1953.

The North cut all communications with South Korea in June last year, saying it did not need to continue communicating with a country it saw as an “enemy”. He has since refused to pick up the phone when South Korean officials made routine daily calls to the military and other inter-Korean hotlines.

Days after the communications cutoff, relations reached their lowest point in recent years when the North bombed a joint inter-Korean liaison office in the North Korean town of Kaesong near the border, where officials from both sides had offices.