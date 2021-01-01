Hotspot Shield Free VPN Proxy 8.9.1 APK for Android – Download



Hotspot Shield Free VPN Proxy allows you to freely access hundreds of websites that your network is blocking. Access any website with a hotspot shield using US IP addresses. You can access all prohibited sites by showing yourself as you are in another country. You may also want to try the basic version of the hotspot shield.

The hotspot shield design is completely safe and secure. You can use it without any doubt. Thanks to this version developed for devices using Android OS. You can browse securely with the HTTPS encryption feature on the internet. The software also protects you from hackers hacking your data when using Wi-Fi connections in public places.

With the help of Hotspot Shield Free VPN Proxy, you can enter the website with the help of the VPN proxy. When you are connected to the Internet your accounts or bank passwords can be hacked if your connection is not secure. Here, Hotspot Shield software protects your device and your device by establishing a virtual private network against this attack.

In integration, it does not require reconfiguration because it comes impeccably set to forfend you. It doesn’t feature dozens of buttons to get you in a mess. Just utilizable options to offer great accommodation. Hotspot Shield can be authentically subsidiary for those users who relish being a bulwark when browsing the cyber world.

It also contains a memory cleaning option. With which you can clean junk files so that your device properly and at optimal speed.