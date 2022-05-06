Hours before Trump’s PA rally with Oz, Pompeo questions about Senate candidate’s Turkish election vote



Former President Donald Trump teamed up with GOP Senate candidate Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania on Friday evening, who recently backed Keystone State for nearly a week and a half in a contest against the main battlefield state’s crowded, combative and extremely expensive Republican Senate. .

Trump’s visit comes through a recent opinion poll that indicates that Oz holds a razor-thin edge over his two top primary rivals in the GOP battle to retire Republican Sen. In the mid-November elections.

But just hours before the rally at Westmoreland County Fairgrounds, a small town in Greensburg, southeast of Pittsburgh, the issue of Oz’s relationship with Turkey returned to the political spotlight.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo – a Trump ally who served as CIA director and top U.S. diplomat during the former president’s administration but backed and campaigned for West Point graduate David McCormick, including Oz’s top rival for nomination – followed the rally. Security clearance questions on multiple Turkish connections.

Pompeo, a Gadget Clock contributor, repeatedly stressed in a call to reporters that “there is something we do not know about his connection to the Turkish government” and that Oz gave an explanation to the people of Pennsylvania because “voters” are the extent of his relationship with the Turkish government. And the depth must be understood. “

Oz, a cardiac surgeon, author and well-known celebrity physician who hosted the popular TV show “Dr. Oz Show” before his Senate campaign began late last year, has been in question about his dual citizenship with Turkey since announcing his candidacy. He has repeatedly explained that he maintains his dual citizenship to care for his mother, who lives in Istanbul and suffers from Alzheimer’s.

He mentioned several times during his Senate campaign that his service in the Turkish military – 60 days in the 1980s – was done to maintain his dual citizenship.

Oz, who also has an approval deal with Turkey’s semi-government-owned national airline, was attacked by McCormick in a debate on Wednesday, possibly the last showdown between the two top contenders for the GOP nomination before the May 17 primary.

Oz was “negotiated” to serve in the Turkish military by former hedge fund executive McCormick, a veteran of the Gulf War under the administration of former President George W. Bush, and a Treasury official.

The latest flashpoint is a picture of Oz voting in Turkey’s 2018 presidential election. The image, first reported by ABC News, came from the Facebook page of the New York City Consulate in Turkey, where the Oz campaign confirmed that their candidate had voted. But Oz’s party has denied that his ballot casting is “politically involved” with Turkey.

Pompeo also noted that American politicians are often criticized for failing to vote, but Oz “chose to vote in the Turkish presidential election, but not in the American election … which in my mind raises a lot of decisions about his priorities and we have to get Turkey.” Why he had the time and energy and focus to vote in the election, but not in the American election. “

In response, Oz spokeswoman Brittany Yannick said: “These are the tragic and xenophobic attacks on Dr. Oz by David McCormick, who should be ashamed of himself. Than the tropes used against. “

Referring to Oz’s first remarks on Gadget Clock in March, Yannick noted that “Dr. Oz has already said he will relinquish his citizenship when he is elected to the Senate. There are no security issues, and David McCormick knows that Dr. Oz has retained his. Dual citizenship can make it easier for her to take care of her mother who has Alzheimer’s and lives there. “

But Pompeo also told Gadget Clock on Friday, “I don’t see it as political. It’s separate and distinct from politics. It’s about ensuring that voters have a chance to know everything, the good and the bad, who are competing. Let me know. That’s why I jumped into this call this morning. “

Pompeo also noted that “elected officials receive clearance as a result of their election.”

That’s why the issue needs to be clarified, a conclusion needs to be reached so that Pennsylvania voters know what they are doing and the American people can be confident that each of their leaders is. [is] Appropriate to serve as a member of the House of Representatives, in this case, from Pennsylvania to the United States Senate, “he stressed.

Oz provided a quote from campaign national security expert William Jr. Parker III, who mentioned it Oz “was a first-generation American who was born on American soil.”

Parker, a retired U.S. Navy officer and former president and CEO of the East West Institute, insisted, “I saw him. [Oz] Protect the health and well-being of countless Americans and others in need. Dr. Oz is America’s first candidate and we are fortunate to have him represent us in the U.S. Senate. “

With more than 15 months removed from the White House, Trump remains the most popular and influential politician in the GOP, as he continues to support Republican candidates in the ballot and is rallying across the country for some of the top contenders he supports.

Trump took a lot of credit earlier this week when he recently backed another jam-packed and split GOP Senate primary – former hedge fund executive and best-selling author JD Vance – winning Senate nominations in neighboring Ohio.

Vance will also address a Friday night rally in Pennsylvania.

Trump has invited Alex Mooney, a West Virginia representative from another neighboring state, to address the rally.

Mooney, who is backed by Trump, will face Republican David McKinley in a GOP congressional primary on Tuesday.

The state lost a congressional seat during a congressional review once in a decade, and both Republican candidates were drawn into the same district. Like Showdown, Ohio, and the Pennsylvania GOP Senate primary, it has become partly a test of the former president’s influence.

