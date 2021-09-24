House approves funding for Israel’s Iron Dome
WASHINGTON — The House on Thursday approved a massive $1 billion in new funding for Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system, following a debate that sparked bitter divisions among Democrats over US policy toward one of their closest allies. be exposed.
The vote was 420 to 9 to help Israel replace missile interceptors used during heavy fighting in a devastating rocket and missile war with the Palestinians in May, reflecting widespread bipartisan support in Congress for Jerusalem that has continued for decades. .
But the one-sided vote came after days of acrimony among progressives who have accused Israel of human rights abuses and other lawmakers, including party leaders, who said they were trying to fund a defense system designed to protect Israeli citizens by their allies. He was astounded and astonished at the refusal.
Bitter accusations of the measure spread on the floor of the House on Thursday, as some progressive Democrats, who were opposed, called Israel an “apartheid state” and supporters accused of anti-Semitism. By the end, New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, an outspoken critic of Israel who had come under sharp criticism by pro-Israel activists for refusing to roll back the measure, decided to change her “no” vote to “current”. Was in tears after. “
The back-and-forth was the latest flare-up in a long-running feud between a new generation of progressive Democrats – many of them people of color – who have demanded an end to conditions-free aid to Israel and others in the party. argue that the United States should not waver in its support of Israel’s right to defend itself. The internal tension comes as a growing number of Democrats in Washington, fueled by the party’s left-wing side, say they are no longer ready to give the country a pass on its treatment of Palestinians, a change that has hit top Israelis. harassed the officials.
Tensions mount at an inappropriate time for the party, as Democrats are working hard to bridge internal divisions over domestic policy to salvage President Biden’s agenda.
The controversy began this week, when progressives rebelled over the inclusion of Iron Dome funding in an emergency spending bill, effectively threatening to shut down the government instead of backing the money. Democratic leaders were forced to pull out of the bill, which passed the House on Tuesday, and arranged for a separate vote to approve the Iron Dome money.
“I will not support war crimes and human rights abuses and attempts to enable violence,” Representative Rashida Tlaib, Democrat of Michigan, said on Thursday. “We can’t just talk about the need to protect Israelis at a time when Palestinians are living under a violent apartheid system and dying from what Human Rights Watch has called a war crime.”
The moderates’ maneuvers upset many other Democrats, who said their allies’ opposition to funding Israel’s defense was beyond fade. They noted that during the peak of the fighting in May, the Iron Dome intercepted more than 90 percent of rockets launched by Hamas that would have otherwise landed in civilian populated areas.
In an angry speech, Florida Democrat Representative Ted Deutch said he would “not allow a colleague of mine to stand on the floor of the House of Representatives and label the Jewish Democratic State of Israel an apartheid state.”
“The portrayal of the State of Israel incorrectly is in line with those who advocate the elimination of a Jewish state in the world,” he said. “When there is no place on the map for a Jewish state, it is anti-Semitism, and I reject it.”
Despite the anger, only eight Democrats – as well as one Republican, Representative Thomas Massey of Kentucky – ultimately opposed the measure.
Minutes before the vote closed, Ms Ocasio-Cortez burst into tears with her colleagues before changing her vote to “current”. The tableau underscored how frightening the vote was even for outspoken progressives, who are caught between their principles and the still-powerful pro-Israeli voices in their party. (A spokeswoman for Ms Ocasio-Cortez declined to comment on the change in her position.)
Another Democrat, Representative Hank Johnson of Georgia, also voted.
Personally, some progressive lawmakers were angry with Maryland Representative Steny H. Hoyer, the No. 2 Democrat, who pushed for a vote on Iron Dome funding after being pulled out of a broader spending bill this week.
His maneuver was intended to placate Israeli officials, who watched with alarm as fighting on Capitol Hill and closely followed previous attempts by young, liberal lawmakers to cut US military aid to Israel. Was.
After Israel’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yair Lapid, called on Mr Hoyer and stressed the need for the request to be approved by the House as quickly as possible, Congressman assured him that the progressives’ initial revolt was no more than a “technical delay”. On account of call issued by the office of Mr. Lapid. Hours later, Mr Hoyer announced that the House would vote to approve the funding later in the week.
Other top Democrats, including California Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Connecticut Representative Rosa Delaro, chair of the Appropriations Committee, rose in support of the legislation on Thursday. He argued that passing additional funding was important to protect Israeli citizens and noted that it was an extension of an agreement that President Barack Obama struck in 2016.
“This bill demonstrates that Congress’s commitment to our friend and ally Israel is bipartisan and ironclad,” Ms Delaro said. “It fulfills our moral imperative to protect the lives of innocent civilians and helps build the foundation of peace.”
But progressive critics offered harsh words about Israel’s conduct and argued that strong support for the nation in Congress should end. Representative Ilhan Omar, a Democrat from Minnesota, said the United States should no longer continue to provide funds to Israel “without addressing the underlying issue of the occupation.”
“It’s not about one country,” she said. “If human rights are to truly guide our foreign policy, we need to act like this everywhere. Otherwise our words become hollow.”
Seeing an opportunity to alienate Jewish voters from the Democratic Party, House Republicans described the controversy as a crime against Israel. He said progressives refused to allow the money to be passed as part of a broader spending bill, missing an opportunity to support Israel, even though Republicans collectively opposed the measure.
“By blocking funding to re-supply the Iron Dome, Democrats opted to give up an opportunity to stand with Israel and its citizens,” said Representative Steve Scalis of Louisiana, the No. 2 Republican.
The House also approved a $740 billion annual defense bill by a 316-to-113 vote on Thursday, which would add nearly $24 billion more to the Pentagon’s budget than Biden requested. It would also require that women register for the Selective Service and reform the military justice system so that sexual assault and harassment cases can be transferred outside the chain of command to the special prosecutors’ office.
Lawmakers also approved amendments to the bill, requiring the Biden administration to restrict US military support for the Saudi-led coalition’s war against the Houthis in Yemen and to create a bipartisan panel to investigate the failures of the war in Afghanistan. would be required.
luke broadwater Contributed reporting.
