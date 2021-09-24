House approves funding for Israel’s Iron Dome

WASHINGTON — The House on Thursday approved a massive $1 billion in new funding for Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system, following a debate that sparked bitter divisions among Democrats over US policy toward one of their closest allies. be exposed.

The vote was 420 to 9 to help Israel replace missile interceptors used during heavy fighting in a devastating rocket and missile war with the Palestinians in May, reflecting widespread bipartisan support in Congress for Jerusalem that has continued for decades. .

But the one-sided vote came after days of acrimony among progressives who have accused Israel of human rights abuses and other lawmakers, including party leaders, who said they were trying to fund a defense system designed to protect Israeli citizens by their allies. He was astounded and astonished at the refusal.

Bitter accusations of the measure spread on the floor of the House on Thursday, as some progressive Democrats, who were opposed, called Israel an “apartheid state” and supporters accused of anti-Semitism. By the end, New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, an outspoken critic of Israel who had come under sharp criticism by pro-Israel activists for refusing to roll back the measure, decided to change her “no” vote to “current”. Was in tears after. “