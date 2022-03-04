House Dem says Russia will never control Ukrainian people, war also a ‘tragedy’ for Russian people



A member of Congress of Polish descent said on Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin would never win his war against Ukraine.

“Ukrainians continue to fight, but there is no way Russia can hold and occupy the territory it occupies,” US envoy Tom Malinowski, DNJ, told Gadget Clock. “There is no way Putin will win in the sense of controlling, occupying and governing a Ukraine where every man, woman and child is against him.”

Thursday marks the eighth day that Russian forces have begun a full-scale war against Ukraine.

Anti-war protests have spread across Russia since the attack began.

“Thousands of Russians have demonstrated incredibly brave and taken to the streets, and many of them have been arrested,” Malinowski said. “This is a tragedy for the Russian people, almost as much as it is a tragedy for the Ukrainian people.”

‘Strong’ prohibition

Malinowski, 56, who previously served as Assistant Secretary of State for Democracy, Human Rights and Labor in the Obama administration, called the US economic sanctions against Russia “incredibly strong.”

“Major Russian companies like Gazprom have lost virtually all of their value,” said Malinowski, who was born in Poland and moved to the United States with his family when he was six. “Gazprom, Russia’s number one power company, was valued at more than $ 65 billion a few days ago. Today, it is worth only $ 250 million.”

Russia’s progress inside Ukraine was seen to take off on Thursday when Russian forces claimed control of the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, where about 300,000 people were called home.

Putin’s domestic support

Malinowski, who works on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, told Gadget Clock that he did not believe Putin had the support of ordinary Russians for the war against Ukraine.

“Most Russians have no interest in Putin’s idea of ​​going to war with Ukraine, killing Ukrainians or expanding the Russian empire,” he said.

More than a million people have fled Ukraine since the start of the war, according to the latest UN figures. Malinowski, whose family fled the Nazis during World War II, should consider welcoming some Ukrainian refugees to the United States.

“We should be very willing to take at least some part of those who are leaving Ukraine,” he said. “I think we would benefit greatly if they made any contribution to America.”