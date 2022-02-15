House Democrats exit list grows to 30 as longtime Rep. Kathleen Rice announces retirement



Kathleen Rice, a four-term lawmaker and veteran prosecutor in the Republic of New York, announced Tuesday that she will not run for re-election in November.

Rice has become the 30th Democrat in the House of Representatives to announce that he will retire after his current term or seek another office in the midterm elections as Democrats try to retain their razor-thin House majority.

“I have always believed that holding political office is not a matter of fate or privilege. As elected officials, we must give what we have and then know when it is time to allow others to serve,” said Rice, who represents New York’s 4th Congressional District. , Explaining a statement announcing his retirement.

The former federal prosecutor in the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Philadelphia, who later served as Nassau County District Attorney, was first elected to Congress in 2014, succeeding fellow Democrat Caroline McCarthy. In 2016, 2018, and 2020, he was re-elected twice in the districts covering Central and South Nassau County on Long Island, New York.

Rice is a moderate Democrat and a former Republican who defected in 2005.

The GOP needs a net gain of just five seats in the 435-member chamber next year to regain the House majority it lost to Democrats in the 2018 election.

Republicans have a history of going mid-term. On average, the party that wins the White House presidential election loses more than 25 seats in the next midterm elections.

And in recent months, President Biden and congressional Democrats have been pushing for greater social spending and electoral reform bills, as well as a tough political environment and a six-month spiral of presidential votes, the House Democrats trying to hold a majority in November.

The 30 retirement houses are the most by Democrats since the 1992 cycle, when 31 Democratic lawmakers either retired or ran for office. By comparison, only 14 House Republicans are either retiring or running for another office.

Mike Berg, a spokesman for the National Republican Congressional Committee, argued, “Thirty House Democrats have resigned because they know their majority has been destroyed.”

House leisure is often seen as a primary barometer of things that come in the middle. When the House last overturned in a blue wave in mid-2018, there were 23 GOP retirees, compared to just 10 among House Democrats.