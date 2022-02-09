World

House Democrats reelection chair calls for rolling back COVID restrictions to ‘give people their lives back’

7 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
House Democrats reelection chair calls for rolling back COVID restrictions to ‘give people their lives back’
Written by admin
House Democrats reelection chair calls for rolling back COVID restrictions to ‘give people their lives back’

House Democrats reelection chair calls for rolling back COVID restrictions to ‘give people their lives back’

NEWYou can now listen to Gadget Clock articles!

It’s a statement that would have been unthinkable just a month ago, amid soaring COVID-19 infection and death rates and overwhelmed hospitals amid the omnicron variant surge.

But with new coronavirus cases plummeting the past couple of weeks, a growing number of states are moving to drop their masking and other COVID-19 restrictions.

And on Wednesday, the chair of the House Democrats reelection arm called for a return to normalcy, following two years of lives being upended by the worst pandemic to sweep the globe in a century.

FOX NEWS ‘HOWIE KURTZ ON DEMOCRATIC GOVERNORS DROPPING MASK MANDATES

In a tweet that lit up social media, Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) chair Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney wrote that “Democrats’ plan to fight COVID is working – cases are down & vaccines are widely available. Now, it’s time to give people their lives back. With science as our guide, we’re ready to start getting back to normal. “

Maloney’s comments come in the same week that four Democratic governors announced that they would be ending statewide mask mandates in schools. And a couple of hours after his tweet, Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul of New York officially lifted the statewide mask-or-vaccine requirement for indoor businesses.

With COVID levels nosediving, and with just nine months to go until November’s midterm elections, when the Democrats will be defending their razor-thin majorities in both the House and Senate, it appears a growing number of Democrats are joining the chorus of calls from Republicans. that its time for the mandates and restrictions to end amid a return to normality and that Americans need to learn to live with the virus.

READ Also  Your Thursday Briefing - The New York Times

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST FOX NEWS REPORTING ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

The DCCC’s GOP counterpart, the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), described Maloney’s comments as a “stunning reversal on mask mandates” and quickly accused Democrats of changing their stance due to political considerations.

“COVID has been a political exercise for Democrats from the outset. Voters aren’t going to forget that Democrats ignored science, caved to their radical base, and imposed unnecessary lockdowns and mandates on their constituents,” NRCC spokesman Mike Berg claimed.

A sign advises shoppers to wear masks outside of a story Monday, July 19, 2021, in the Fairfax district of Los Angeles. (AP Photo / Marcio Jose Sanchez)

A sign advises shoppers to wear masks outside of a story Monday, July 19, 2021, in the Fairfax district of Los Angeles. (AP Photo / Marcio Jose Sanchez)
(AP Photo / Marcio Jose Sanchez)

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention earlier this week warned against lifting mask requirements as it pointed to the nation’s dropping – but still high rate – of new COVID infections.

“Now is not the moment,” CDC chief Rochelle Walenksy told Reuters on Tuesday.

“I know people are interested in taking off masks. I’m too interested,” said Walenksy. “Right now our CDC guidance has not changed. We continue to endorse universal masking in schools.”

But there appears to be an increasingly amplified message from many Democrats to President Biden that it’s time for his administration to chart a new path forward in dealing with the pandemic. And the pressure may be building for the president to use his upcoming March 1 State of the Union address to unveil a new strategy to deal with the coronavirus.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

READ Also  Another Afghan Provincial Capital Falls to Taliban

“It’s clear to me that even the folks who’ve been pro-mandate are just ready to get over this,” said veteran pollster Chris Anderson, the Democratic partner on the Gadget Clock Poll. “Even people who were saying we need mandates don’t want mandates for the sake of mandates.”

Anderson noted that “keeping the public trust means not mandating for the sake of mandating but mandating for real scientific reasons.”

#House #Democrats #reelection #chair #calls #rolling #COVID #restrictions #give #people #lives

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  California’s Reparations Task Force Meets Again

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment