House Dems to lead hearing on Supreme Court ethics, amid calls for Thomas to resign or be impeached



The House Judiciary Committee subcommittee on court, intellectual property and the Internet is holding a hearing Wednesday afternoon entitled “Building Confidence in the Supreme Court through Ethics and Rehabilitation Reform” because Democrats – who control the committee – are concerned about the text sent by Judge Clarence Thomas.

Ginny Thomas texted then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, urging him to challenge Donald Trump Defeat in the 2020 elections. In other messages, Ginny Thomas suggested that Trump should not accept the election from Joe Biden. He also called the 2020 presidential election “the biggest robbery in our history.”

The AOC became the 5th House Democrat to demand the resignation of Clarence Thomas or his wife’s impeachment in January. 6 lessons

As a result of these messages, Democrats are criticizing Thomas for not withdrawing from the January 6, 2021 Capital Riot lawsuits. In several cases, they have called for his removal or removal from the high court.

“Clarence Thomas should resign,” Republican Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, DN.Y., tweeted. “If not, his vote to block the commission on January 6 must be investigated and serve as a basis for impeachment, including his failure to disclose income from right-wing organizations, his removal from issues involving his wife and important information.”

Senate Democrats pressured Clarence Thomas to withdraw from Jan. 6 cases

According to The Hill, a memo from Republican Hank Johnson, D.C., who presided over Wednesday’s hearing, was sent to members of the subcommittee discussing the impeachment of Supreme Court justices. It referred to “reporting on a text message between the wife of an associate judge and the then White House Chief of Staff.”

Rip the vice chair of the subcommittee. Mondier Jones, D.N.Y. The High Court “has long acted as if it were above the law,” and says “Justice Clarence Thomas refused to withdraw from the case on or around January 8, although his wife’s involvement raises serious moral – and legal – alarm bells.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosio weighed in, although she did not call for Thomas to resign or be removed.

“If your wife is a recognized and proud contributor to the coup in our country, it should be weighed against your moral standards,” Pelosi said last month.

At Wednesday’s hearing, NYU law professor Stephen Gillers, attorney Mark Pauletta, who has served as general counsel in the Trump administration’s Office of Management and Budget, will testify. And chief consultant Donald Sherman.

