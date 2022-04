House fire closes Broadway in Watervliet





WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Watervliet Police and Fire Department responded to a house fire at the 1400 block of Broadway. Broadway between 15th Street and 13th Street will be closed for the next several hours while crews investigate.

There are no reported injuries. If you have any photos or videos of the incident, email them to [email protected]