House firebrands Gaetz, Greene say Vance is the Senate ally they need in rowdy campaign stop



Republicans Marjorie Taylor Green and Matt Getz backed Ohio GOP Senate At a rally on Saturday, candidate JD Vance said Vance was the right man to fight for conservative values ​​and win the open Senate seat in Ohio in November.

“JD Vance put a clinic in the debate at the primary,” Gates, R-Fla., Told Gadget Clock in an interview before the rally. “Donald Trump saw those debates. He saw the way JD was aggressive and determined, and he had the vision and the strength. We need that kind of leadership. Marjorie and I are looking for that kind of leadership in Washington, DC.”

Gaetz and Greene, R-Ga., Stumped for a van in front of a roaring crowd in Newark, Ohio, ahead of Tuesday’s GOP primary.

They have denounced Democrats for pushing gender identity lessons in schools, claimed that disease control and prevention centers have reached out over masks and vaccines, and denounced RINO (only Republican) Republicans who they say caveats to regular Democrats and “corrupt” political organizations.

Green and Getz said Vance would be an ally for them in Congress.

“This is the whole reason I supported JD in the beginning, because I know he’s a business man, he’s a family man. He’s thinking about the traditional values ​​that Americans desperately want to take care of in Congress,” Green said.

Gates and two of the most controversial members of the Green Congress often ventured into hot water with the GOP leadership over their public comments. But Vance, who also backed former President Donald Trump, praised them and told Gadget Clock that their support should show that he would not dig into key issues if elected.

“These two people are here. And I think it sends a signal that I will not stab our voters in the back,” Vance said.

Opponents of Vance often accuse him of being a fierce critic of Trump during the 2016 election. It was the subject of advertisements and letters attacking GOP activists and officials that voters could not trust Vance enough to be pro-Trump.

Speaking to Gadget Clock on Friday at a rally for former Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel, several voters, one of the other four leading candidates in the primary, said they were disappointed with Vance’s approval of Trump. One called Vance “Judas.”

Vance acknowledged the remarks about the former president and said that his heart had really changed.

“I just think you have to tell the truth. Don’t you? A lot of people change their minds about Donald Trump, and I’m one of them,” Vance said. “Many of our voters don’t mind if you are honest with them.”

Several voters who spoke to Gadget Clock after Saturday’s Vance rally said they had not previously decided whether to support the candidate because of his comments about Trump.

“After I told her, it was good enough for me,” Vicky Boychan told Gadget Clock. “He admitted to saying something he said on TV and he … admitted it and was sorry for it and that was enough.”

“That’s not really what I said about Trump six years ago,” Vance said.

Getz agreed.

“People don’t focus on the past,” he said.

Mark Meredith of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.