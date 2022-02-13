World

House GOP plans to intervene in Washington D.C. to push back against mayor’s policies, combat crime

12 seconds ago
The House is planning to use their power in the Republican Congress to push against them Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bousser’s policy, they say, is hurting residents of the country’s capital.

According to a daily caller Report On Friday, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and House Oversight Committee ranking member James Comer said they would use them. The authority of the Congress The district will look into local DC issues and likely implement changes if Republicans take control of the House in November.

DC Mayor Muriel Browser listens during a public safety briefing at the Marion S. Barry Jr. building in Washington, DC on July 28, 2021.

(Photo by Olivia Doulieri / AFPVIA Getty Images)

“Simply put, the DCs are in crisis because of the Democrats’ reckless policies. Oversight committee Republicans have repeatedly called on the DC mayor to address the rise in homelessness and violent crime and revoke his unfair vaccine passport, but he has refused,” Comer said. “When the Republicans return to power in 2023, we will use our tools to hold the DC mayor accountable for implementing a policy that destroys the American capital city.”

McCarthy echoed a similar statement, arguing that Bowser had not done enough to fight crime in DC.

Mayor Muriel Bowser is holding a press conference on November 30, 2021, to announce new traffic safety enhancements around schools at Van Ness Elementary School in the vicinity of Navy Yard, Washington, DC.

(Via Tom Williams / CQ-Roll Call, Getty Images)

“Armed carjackings, murders, tent cities and massive drug use in our nation’s capital are the result of a failed Democrat policy. This is happening under the leadership of a mayor who seems more interested in attending social events. Crushed with, “McCarthy said.

McCarthy added, “It’s not understandable that Democrats are ignoring the growing crime and pushing the policies that have created this catastrophic situation in DC and major cities across the United States. And to make sure we’re working to restore security. “

In addition, House Oversight Committee Republican Andrew Clyde, a Georgia Republican, told the Daily Caller that he plans to enact legislation that would repeal the 1973 District of Columbia Home Rule Act, which would potentially put the federal government in control of the district.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif "Anti-Muslim" Representative Ilhan Omar, attack against D-Min. (AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite)

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Caliph, responds to reporters at the Washington Capitol on Friday, December 3, 2021, against Republican Lauren Boybert, R-Colo., And his repeated “anti-Muslim” behavior. Attack. (AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite)
(AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite)

“Over the last few years, the Left has consistently demanded a DC state, a politically motivated and completely unconstitutional proposal that would revolutionize the balance of power in Congress to consolidate Democrat control over American life.” Our country’s capital is incapable of being properly maintained, “said Clyde.

Mayor Bousser’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment by Gadget Clock.

Washington DC Experienced 2021 is a year of violence that has not been seen for decades, including an increase in homicides and a significant increase in car jacking that has tripled since 2019.

