WASHINGTON – A House committee investigating the January 6 Capitol attack on Tuesday met with President Donald Trump. Trump has released 10 new subpoenas for former top officials, including his senior adviser in the White House, Stephen Miller, as the investigation expands.

The latest piece of evidence and documentary demand focuses on White House officials, including details of Mr. Trump’s actions in and around the Capitol Violence, when a crowd of his supporters stormed the building on Jan. 6, and an aide who stole the former president’s 2020 election from him. Helped to lie like that.

“The selection committee wants to know the details of what happened at the White House on and before Jan. 6,” said Benny Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat and chairman of the committee. “We need to know what role the former president and his aides played in trying to stop the counting of ballots, and if they are in contact with anyone outside the White House trying to overturn the election results.”

The new demands are part of an increase in the committee’s work, which has nearly doubled the number of subpoenas it has issued in the past two days, bringing the total to 35.