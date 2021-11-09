House Inquiry Into Jan. 6 Issues 10 New Subpoenas
WASHINGTON – A House committee investigating the January 6 Capitol attack on Tuesday met with President Donald Trump. Trump has released 10 new subpoenas for former top officials, including his senior adviser in the White House, Stephen Miller, as the investigation expands.
The latest piece of evidence and documentary demand focuses on White House officials, including details of Mr. Trump’s actions in and around the Capitol Violence, when a crowd of his supporters stormed the building on Jan. 6, and an aide who stole the former president’s 2020 election from him. Helped to lie like that.
“The selection committee wants to know the details of what happened at the White House on and before Jan. 6,” said Benny Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat and chairman of the committee. “We need to know what role the former president and his aides played in trying to stop the counting of ballots, and if they are in contact with anyone outside the White House trying to overturn the election results.”
The new demands are part of an increase in the committee’s work, which has nearly doubled the number of subpoenas it has issued in the past two days, bringing the total to 35.
Nicholas Luna was one of Mr. Trump’s aides to receive the subponas, who served as one of his “body men” and was in the Oval Office as the president pressured Vice President Mike Pence to refuse to certify the election. Ben Williamson, an adviser to former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, who tried unsuccessfully to issue a statement condemning the violence to Mr. Trump during the riots, was also summoned, as Mr. Meadows was last month.
The committee also issued a subpoena for White House aide Molly Michael, who emailed “Deputy Spokesman” Jeffrey Rosen, then Deputy Attorney General, alleging “cover-up” of voting machines in Michigan.
And the panel asked for documents and testimony from former White House Chief of Staff Johnny McAnty, who allegedly appeared in the Oval Office during a meeting between Mr. Trump and Mr. Pence, when Rudolf W., the former president’s personal attorney, was present. Giuliani suggested. Seizure of Dominion voting machines due to election fraud.
Mr Pence’s national security adviser, Keith Kellogg, and former White House press secretary Kyle McNane, who had been watching the attack with Mr Trump at times, also received subpoenas.
The committee also met with former National Security Adviser Michael T. The orders came after six Trump allies, including Flynn, were issued subpoena and focused on efforts by Mr. Trump and his allies to overthrow the 2020 election.
Among those called Monday was John Eastman, a lawyer who drafted a memo outlining how Mr. Trump could try to invalidate the vice president and congressional election results.
