House is Set to Censure Paul Gosar for Violent Video
WASHINGTON – House Democrats on Wednesday fired committee members for condemning Arizona Republican Rep. Paul Gosser and posting an animated video showing him assassinating a Democratic congressman and assassinating President Biden.
The condemnation comes just a week after Mr. Gosser used his official social media accounts to broadcast a video clip taken from a popular anime program, the harshest punishment the House of Representatives could expel. A second figure with the face of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Democrat from New York, was beheaded. The video was modified to show a figure of Gossar’s face and a figure wielding a sword over Mr. Biden.
Democrats will go to great lengths to remove Mr. Gossar from his seats on the House Oversight and Natural Resources Committees, depriving him of any opportunity to influence legislation or oversight in Congress.
In 2010, the Chamber appointed New York Democrat Representative Charles B. This will be the first condemnation of Rangel after taking similar action against him, who was found guilty of tax evasion and other ethical violations after a month-long investigation by the ethics committee.
But there was a big difference: the Democratic House had taken action against a prominent and powerful Democrat. Mr. Gosser is a minority backbench member and Republicans have refused to publicly condemn his behavior or punish him in any way.
Although condemnation is one of the harshest punishments the House can inflict, publicly defaming an MP by name is primarily a symbolic gesture. This requires a simple majority vote, and the member in question must stand in front of his peers on the floor of the house and verbally reprimand and read his violation.
House leaders have historically shunned legislators from using punishment; Less than two dozen members have been condemned since the early 19th century.
But the move to denounce Mr. Gossar has sparked outrage among Democrats who are pushing for violence against the political enemy, at a time when mainstream Republicans are becoming more tolerant of these deadly statements and appear to be their core supporters. Act on the language, as some did in the January 6 riots at the Capitol.
“Is there no decoration here now? Isn’t there decency? “Asked Jim McGovern, a Democrat from Massachusetts.” Threats against members of Congress are growing.
Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters at the Capitol on Wednesday that Mr. Gosser’s behavior had created an “emergency” that the House should address.
Mr Gosser, who has long leaked conspiracies and other bizarre material to the far-right of the Internet, did not apologize for posting the video, but sought to downplay it. He asserted in a statement that it was nothing more than a “symbolic portrayal of the fight over immigration policy” and said it would not “harm or harm any member of Congress.” He has privately blamed his assistants for posting it.
“This is a symbolic caricature,” Mr Gosser said in a statement. “This is not real life.”
In practice, Mr. Gossar may be more affected by the move to remove his committee appointments – especially his post on the Natural Resources Panel, an important seat for Arizona MPs.
Yet, after Democrats unilaterally removed Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green from her committee assignment for her pre-election social media post, in which she advocated violence against Democrats in Congress, far-right voters rallied behind her and she posted. Record the number of fundraisers.
Some Republicans have warned that while they are in the majority – which could come to 2023 – they will not hesitate to take advantage of the examples set by Democrats in wielding their power against individual members of the minority party.
“In the years to come, this example could be used to give a majority veto power on minority committee assignments,” said Tom Cole, a Republican from Oklahoma. “It’s a dangerous, dark road to get under the organization.”
In the early days of the Republic, slander was more common and its use often reflected the age. Representative William Stanberry was first condemned in 1842 for insulting the speaker.
This was followed by a civil war and a lawsuit: the introduction of a series of anti-slavery resolutions in 1842 condemned Joshua Giddings for violating the House Gag Rules against discussing slavery; Lawrence M. Keith, in 1856, for helping the notorious caning of the abolitionist Senate by a member of the pro-slavery House; Then in 1864, two members encouraged and supported the federation.
Between 1866 and 1875, 11 members were condemned for actual violence – Lovell H. Rousseau lashed out at delegate Josiah Grinnell over corruption – such as corruption (such as selling military academy appointments) and “unparliamentary language.”
In the 20th century, condemnation fell out of favor and the bar grew exponentially. In 1978, Rep. Charles H. Diggs was convicted of mail fraud and 18 counts of perjury in a pay fraud investigation.
One day in 1983, Representative Gary E. Studs and Daniel b. Crane was both accused of having sex with 17-year-old Congress pages, criminal offenses are likely to get a much more dramatic response than public embarrassment in the House today. Floor
In 2010, the chairman of the powerful Wages and Means Committee, Shri. Rangel’s condemnation came after an ethics panel found he had committed 11 violations.
