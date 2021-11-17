WASHINGTON – House Democrats on Wednesday fired committee members for condemning Arizona Republican Rep. Paul Gosser and posting an animated video showing him assassinating a Democratic congressman and assassinating President Biden.

The condemnation comes just a week after Mr. Gosser used his official social media accounts to broadcast a video clip taken from a popular anime program, the harshest punishment the House of Representatives could expel. A second figure with the face of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Democrat from New York, was beheaded. The video was modified to show a figure of Gossar’s face and a figure wielding a sword over Mr. Biden.

Democrats will go to great lengths to remove Mr. Gossar from his seats on the House Oversight and Natural Resources Committees, depriving him of any opportunity to influence legislation or oversight in Congress.

In 2010, the Chamber appointed New York Democrat Representative Charles B. This will be the first condemnation of Rangel after taking similar action against him, who was found guilty of tax evasion and other ethical violations after a month-long investigation by the ethics committee.