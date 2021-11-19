House Narrowly Passes Biden’s Social Safety Net and Climate Bill

It offers Universal Prekindergarten, generous grants for well-extended childcare to the middle class, extended financial aid for college, hundreds of billions of dollars in housing support, home and community care for older Americans, Medicare and new hearing benefits for price control. For prescription drugs.

It will cost more than half a trillion dollars to move the US economy away from fossil fuels to renewable energy and electric cars, the largest investment ever to reduce global warming. The package, along with tax hikes on high-income earners and corporations, is expected to bring in about $ 1.5 trillion over 10 years.

Government spending savings on prescription drugs were projected to reach another $ 260 billion, although measures to allow Medicare to negotiate drug prices for some drugs are projected to save only $ 79 billion, far less than Democrats’ original $ 456 billion proposal. Will be.

“This bill will be transformative, and it will be counted on with the deepest hope that the American people will feel when their economies are working for them, rather than holding them back,” said Maryland Representative Steny H. Hoyer, the House majority leader, said Thursday during the closing discussion.

The fact that the bill could add slightly to the federal deficit did not deter House Democrats from voting, as the analysis escalated into a one-line controversy: How much will the IRS collect by cracking down? People and companies that pay big tax bills.

The budget office predicts that the IRS will receive an additional $ 80 billion in funding and मिळ 127 billion on the net over 10 years. The White House estimates that this is far less than the 400 billion that a decade has been spent on enforcement and intimidating tax evaders into paying their dues.