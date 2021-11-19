House Narrowly Passes Biden’s Social Safety Net and Climate Bill
WASHINGTON – The House on Friday narrowed the focus of President Biden’s domestic agenda by approving पुढील 2 trillion over the next decade to fight climate change, expand health care and rebuild the country’s social security network without opposing Republican consensus.
Bill 220 to 213 was passed, several weeks after the Democrats, arm-twisting and the legislature’s decision. The House of Republican leader, California Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s more than eight hours of exhausting, confusing and record-breaking speech, which postponed Thursday’s scheduled vote until midnight, then delayed Friday morning – but did nothing. Disrupting democratic integration.
To launch the final series of votes to send to the Senate one of the most effective laws of half a century, Shri. Three hours after McCarthy finally left the floor, the Grogy MP reunited at 8 a.m.
Speaker Nancy Pelosi opened the final push with what she called “Courtesy” to her colleagues: “I’ll tell you briefly.” She then described the actions of the House in sublime words.
“Under this veil, for centuries, members of Congress have stood where we stand to make laws that have extraordinary consequences for our country’s history and for our country’s future,” she said. Security in America.
There is another long and difficult road ahead of the bill. Democratic leaders must pass it through the 50-50 Senate and navigate a difficult budget process that is almost certain to resize the measure and bring it back to the House – if it passes.
But even with the $ 3.5 trillion plan originally sought by Mr. Biden, the war on Great Society and poverty in the 1960s, especially for young families and older Americans, could be transformative by law. The Congressional Budget Office released official spending estimates Thursday afternoon stating that the package would increase the federal budget deficit by $ 160 billion over 10 years.
The valuation indicated that the overall package would cost slightly more than Mr Biden’s latest proposal – $ 2.1 trillion instead of $ 1.85 trillion.
It offers Universal Prekindergarten, generous grants for well-extended childcare to the middle class, extended financial aid for college, hundreds of billions of dollars in housing support, home and community care for older Americans, Medicare and new hearing benefits for price control. For prescription drugs.
It will cost more than half a trillion dollars to move the US economy away from fossil fuels to renewable energy and electric cars, the largest investment ever to reduce global warming. The package, along with tax hikes on high-income earners and corporations, is expected to bring in about $ 1.5 trillion over 10 years.
Government spending savings on prescription drugs were projected to reach another $ 260 billion, although measures to allow Medicare to negotiate drug prices for some drugs are projected to save only $ 79 billion, far less than Democrats’ original $ 456 billion proposal. Will be.
“This bill will be transformative, and it will be counted on with the deepest hope that the American people will feel when their economies are working for them, rather than holding them back,” said Maryland Representative Steny H. Hoyer, the House majority leader, said Thursday during the closing discussion.
The fact that the bill could add slightly to the federal deficit did not deter House Democrats from voting, as the analysis escalated into a one-line controversy: How much will the IRS collect by cracking down? People and companies that pay big tax bills.
The budget office predicts that the IRS will receive an additional $ 80 billion in funding and मिळ 127 billion on the net over 10 years. The White House estimates that this is far less than the 400 billion that a decade has been spent on enforcement and intimidating tax evaders into paying their dues.
The bill is being passed through Congress under a special rule known as reconciliation that protects it from filibuster, allowing Democrats to push against a unified Republican opposition in the Senate.
Yes Mr. An important part of Biden’s domestic policy agenda is linked to the $ 1 trillion infrastructure package that the president signed into law this week. Friday’s voting path was tough, from mid-summer to late autumn, with negotiations pitting liberal lawmakers against centrist and House Democrat senators.
Democrats in both the Senate and the House had hoped the chamber would agree on the final bill before it could be voted on, but the plan was scrapped weeks ago due to ongoing disputes.
And from the outset, Republicans – who made it clear that they would never support Mr. Biden’s proposed package of scope and ambition – were excluded from the reconciliation talks. While some Republicans voted for the infrastructure measure, they unanimously opposed the comprehensive social security net package, arguing that it would create a “socialist” encroachment by the federal government on every aspect of American life and increase spending across the country.
Mr. McCarthy, the minority leader, took advantage of the House’s so-called “magic minute” – a practice that allows leaders to speak without time constraints when given their floor time.
They rallied against the Bill and Biden administration for more than eight hours on Friday morning, breaking the record for the longest speech in the House by Ms. Pelosi before concluding at 5:10 a.m. in 2018. He walked out before he could speak, and at times interrupted Bill’s speech.
“Every page of all this new Washington spending shows how irresponsible and untouchable the Democrats are facing the United States today,” Mr. McCarthy said during his Dietribe, which appears designed to rally more behind his Republican message. The midterm elections lasted only 20 minutes.
But a few hours later, Democrats entered the chamber, joking about the lack of sleep. And if Democrats fear political consequences, it’s not clear from the final tally, which has garnered support from people in the most competitive districts.
Biden’s Social Policy Bill at a Glance
Jared Golden, a Democrat who is the only Democrat to oppose the bill, did so this month after expressing concern about the inclusion of a provision to increase the federal tax cuts from $ 10,000 to $ 80,000 a year for state and local taxes.
The bill comes after months of time-consuming debate – with some lawmakers eager to wrap up their work and leave Washington for their week-long Thanksgiving vacation. It came nearly eight months after Mr Biden unveiled the first part of his domestic policy agenda and experienced a number of deaths for his party’s deep-seated package.
The vote showed remarkable democratic unity, struggling to achieve it. A group of moderate and conservative holdouts, cautious about the size of the bill, made an official estimate before committing to it.
But, after the official fiscal scorekeeper, the departmental-by-department assessment from the Congressional Budget Office, was published on Thursday, the majority was shocked. According to a person familiar with the discussion, White House officials met privately with the group on Thursday evening to guide them through the administration’s analysis and budget tables.
“I have reservations about the overall size of the law – and concerns about some policy provisions that are external or unreasonable – I believe this bill requires a very bad investment to move forward with the legal process,” he said. Florida Representative Stephanie Murphy, a key mediator, said in a statement announcing her vote.
For Democrats, the bill is perhaps the last important opportunity to advance their domestic policy ambitions: fulfilling the promise of environmental support, federal support for education and child care, and a long-running campaign to tackle the rising cost of prescription drugs.
“Now, it’s just going to tell our story – it’s a challenge,” said Richard E., a Massachusetts representative. Neil, chairman of the House Wages and Means Committee, said staff carried fresh cups of coffee to his formal office. “We made sure people understood which party it came from and we really did it.”
The legislation is guaranteed to change in the Senate, where two Democratic centralists, West Virginia Senators Joe Manchin III and Arizona’s Kirsten Cinema, have not yet explicitly endorsed it. In an evenly divided Senate, a single defection could sink its way, and Democrats will have to pass a bill through their own internal divisions and a quick-fire series of politically difficult amendments that could sustain the bill.
Democrats should also ensure that the entire plan adheres to strict rules governing the reconciliation process and forcing the removal of any provision that has no direct economic impact. Those rules have forced the party to abandon plans to provide citizenship to undocumented immigrants in the bill.
Members of the Senate, the mediator of those rules, have not yet issued guidelines for their latest proposal to provide temporary protection from deportation to millions of long-term immigrants in the United States.
Other elements of the plan may change due to objections from individual senators. Mr Manchin, in particular, has expressed a variety of concerns, including four weeks of federal paid family and medical leave. And push to include charges on emissions of powerful pollutants.
And Vermont’s independent senators Bernie Sanders, who chairs the Senate Budget Committee, and Michael Bennett of Colorado have rejected the House’s provision for a generous increase in federal tax cuts for state and local taxes, which would primarily benefit wealthy homeowners who make their own items. Instead of deductions, he and other senators are discussing income limits to reduce who can take advantage of increased cuts.
The provision would increase the limits Republicans imposed in their 2017 tax law, which Democrats in high-tax states such as New York, California and New Jersey have protested as punitive for their constituents. While some Democrats have publicly complained about his inclusion, it was established by several lawmakers in the New York and New Jersey delegations as a requirement of their votes.
Democratic leaders have suggested that the Senate move forward to pass legislation before the end of the year, despite several other pressing fiscal deadlines in December.
Jim Tankersley, Alan Rapport Margot Sanger-Katz, Zolan Kanno-Young And Luke Broadwater Contributed to the report.
#House #Narrowly #Passes #Bidens #Social #Safety #Net #Climate #Bill
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.