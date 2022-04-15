‘House of Cards’ showrunner is filming in Bucha to document ‘genocide’ and ‘heroic resistance’ in Ukraine



“House of Cards” Shorner’s wife William traveled to Buchara, Ukraine, to document the brutality of the Russian invasion and to capture the “heroic resistance” of the Ukrainian people, Buchara City Council announced on Friday.

The city council announced on Facebook that “the playwright wants to tell the whole world the truth about the genocide of Ukrainians and the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian people.”

William, a 44-year-old American playwright and screenwriter, is best known for helping develop the American version of the “House of Cards” series, and he worked as a showman for the first four seasons. He created the drama series “The First” for Hulu with the first crew mission to Mars. He also served as president of the Writers Guild of America.

Russian forces initially launched an offensive aimed at capturing the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv. After more than a month of fighting, Russian forces withdrew, leaving them in a state of panic. Bucha, near Kiev, has gained international notoriety as a hotbed of Russian atrocities. The mayor of Bukhara claims that the city has discovered 400 bodies so far.

Earlier this month, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Announcement His government has launched an investigation into alleged Russian atrocities in the vicinity of the capital, Kyiv, from which Russian forces have recently withdrawn.

“We have just begun an investigation into what the occupiers did,” the president said. “Currently, there are reports of more than three hundred people being killed and tortured in Bucharest alone. Examining the whole city, the death toll is likely to be even higher. And this is just one city. One of many.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has accused Kiev of setting up “stage-directed anti-Russian provocations”.

Associated Press reporters found the bodies of at least 21 people in various locations around Bukhara, northwest of the capital. A group of nine, all dressed in civilian clothes, were scattered around a site that residents said was used as a base by Russian troops. They seem to have been killed at close range. At least two had their hands tied behind their backs, one had been shot in the head and the other had his legs tied.

“You see what happened in Bucharest,” said President Joe Biden, describing Putin as “brutal” and a “war criminal.” “What is happening in Bucha is offensive and everyone sees it.”

Sen. Steve Dennis, R-Mont., And Rep. Victoria Spartz, R-Ind., Became the first U.S. member of Congress to visit Ukraine during Thursday’s attack. Dines, who visited the mass grave in Bucharest, said he had seen “undisputed evidence of Putin’s war crimes.”