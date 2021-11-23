House of Secrets The Burari Death Download 720p, 480p Watch Online

House of Secrets the Burari Deaths 2021 This is a documentary film that has been screened on the Netflix platform. The film is produced by Leena Yadav and Anubhav Chopra. It is a three-part series in which 11 people have committed suicide at the same time.

Explores theories surrounding the deaths of 11 members of the same family on June 30, 2018. The real crime documentary, dubbed Burari’s death by the media, will be released on October 8, 2021. This series explores various aspects of the investigation.

What would have really happened in a family of three generations. The series is directed by Leena Yadav and Anubhav Chopra. This documentary is designed and produced by AR Rahman. Yogendra Mogre and Katherine LeBlond are the producers, while Asim Bajaj and James Hegud are the executive producers.

House of Secrets Series Download Suicide, Murder or Anything Else? This documentary explores the shocking truths and theories surrounding the death of 11 members of a family in Delhi.

House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths is a documentary series based on the infamous Burari deaths in India, where eleven members of three generations of a family were mysteriously found dead in their home under strange circumstances.

Directed by Lina Yadav and Anubhav Chopra, the documentary series explores different stages of investigation, shocking and unexpected revelations. It will air on Netflix on October 8.

House of Secrets was released on October 8, 2021 at 9:00 AM IST. If you have a Netflix subscription, you can stream it online.

Available on Netflix Current time 2:30 p.m. Publication date October 8, 2021 English Hindi Subtitles English Country India

Furthermore, the filmmaker said that Rahman can easily understand and translate emotionally provocative scenes. She revealed how honorable it is to be a great artist on a project to tell a complex case.

He went on to say, “I find it very difficult to say clearly about music – it’s emotional, it’s emotional. And yet he will understand it and translate it into a provocative voice. We have left our footprints on this intricate subject of a great artist like him. Respect. “

Director: Leena Yadav and Anubhav Chopra
Movie type: Crime | Drama | Suspense

Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman says that creating the original score for the documentary series House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths, directed by Lina Yadav and Anubhav Chopra, was a unique experience.

The Netflix documentary-series explores the mystery behind the infamous 2018 Burari death in India, where 11 members of three generations of a family were found dead in a bizarre situation at their Delhi home.

Filmmakers are now harassed by such piracy sites.

Working with Leena Yadav in the House of Secrets was a unique experience for me. Since the initiation-series deals with a sensitive, complex issue, it needs a specific, subtle musical approach – mysterious yet captivating. I am very happy to be working on such a project, which has been an unexpected area for me so far, “he said in a statement.

Distributor Netflix Channel Partner Sony Max Music partner Zee Music Current time Not available Publication date October 8, 2021 English Hindi Country India

House of Secrets release date is October 8, 2021 on Netflix. The directors of House of Secrets are Leena Yadav and Anubhav Chopra.

