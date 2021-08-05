house of terrorist Osamas brother in US still vacant after 20 years going to be sold in crores Know- how is this mansion?

Terrorist Osama bin Laden’s half-brother, Ibrahim bin Laden, wants to sell his long vacant mansion in America. He has fixed a price of $28 million for the mansion. Let us tell you that after the 9/11 terror attack, this mansion was lying vacant for almost 20 years. This mansion, completed in 1931, is located at 634 Stone Canyon Road in America. The haveli is spread over two acres of land. According to an estimate, the haveli spread over 7100 square feet has seven bedrooms and five bathrooms.

Ibrahim, who is the eldest of Osama’s half-brothers, bought the mansion in 1983 for just $1,653,000. Today it is worth $5.5 million in the market. The walls of this haveli are of concrete. Also the haveli has been painted in pink color. This mansion is close to the famous Razzie Hotel Bel Air. Talking about the neighborhood of the mansion, neighbors include two of the largest and grandest homes in Los Angeles County. Adjacent to this mansion is the 36,000-square-foot mansion of Israeli-born entrepreneur Benny Allagem. Also the neighborhood is home to mobile tycoon Jeffrey Kaplan, spread over 43,000 square feet.

Let us tell you that Ibrahim was vacationing abroad at the time of 9/11 attacks, and never returned to America due to notoriety. Since no one has lived in the house since then, the property seems to have been forgotten over time.

According to one estimate, the property price is based on ‘land value only’. Before Ibrahim, Golden Age Hollywood producer Arthur Freed lived in this mansion. Let us tell you that in the 70s it was repaired by John Elgin Woolf. Ibrahim is believed to have lived in this mansion with his ex-wife, Christine Hartunian Sinai. There is also a rumor that Ibrahim has given this mansion on rent.

Let us tell you that Osman bin Laden plotted the terrorist attack on the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001. On May 2, 2011, the US killed Osama in Abbottabad, Pakistan.





