House Panel Investigating Capitol Attack Subpoenas Proud Boys and Oath Keepers
WASHINGTON – A House committee investigating the Capitol attack on Tuesday issued subpoenas to three militia or paramilitary groups, including Proud Boys and Oath Keepers, that investigators believe are aware of the January 6 siege.
Subpona was issued to Proud Boys International, LLC and its chairman Henry “Enrique” Tario; Sworn in guard and its president, Elmer Stewart Rhodes; And 1st Amendment Pretorian and its president, Robert Patrick Lewis. The panel met with political operative Roger J. They arrived a day after the presentation of Stone Jr., conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and three others.
“The selection committee is seeking information from individuals and organizations involved in the planning of the January 6 attack on the Capital Violent Crowd or in an attempt to overturn the election results,” said Rep. Benny Thompson, a Democrat and chairman of the Mississippi Democrat Committee, in a statement. “We believe that the individuals and organizations we present today have relevant information on how violence erupted in the Capitol and in preparation for this violent attack.”
The panel said members of Proud Boys International had called for violence before Jan. 6 and that the Justice Department had convicted at least 34 people affiliated with the group.
People associated with the Oath Keepers were similarly involved in planning and participating in the capital riots, the committee said, with 18 members convicted by a federal grand jury of plotting a coordinated attack to attack the building. Mr Rhodes has repeatedly suggested that those who take the oath should engage in violence to ensure the election results of their choice. He was also in contact with several alleged sworn-in keeper members before, during and after the January 6 attack, some of whom met outside the Capitol.
Former Arizona Republican Senator John McCain has been accused of using violent language, including hanging. Rhodes has a long history.
On October 27, Mr. Rhodes attended a show by conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, who was introduced to the committee on Monday, and claimed that Democrats were stealing the election and swearing-in President Donald J. Trump’s supporters will defend the vote. . On November 10, Mr. Rhodes said he had “good men on the ground” in Washington, ready to “go in” if Mr. Trump needed them. On Dec. 12, he called on Mr. Trump to request a rebellion law, and if he did not do so, the committee warned that those swearing in would start a “very bloody war.”
1st Amendment Praetorian is a shadow organization that appears to be made up mainly of former intelligence officers and special forces operators. Trump’s former national security adviser Michael T. Flynn acted as a bodyguard, at rallies in Washington between the election and January 6. In publicly posted videos, the group’s leader, Mr. Lewis has also admitted to being involved in trying to help lawyer Sidney Powell file lawsuits challenging the integrity of the presidential vote count.
The group provided security for several rallies until Jan. 6, which led to the rise of former Mr. Trump’s fraudulent election claims. The group’s Twitter account suggested on January 4 that the violence was imminent, the committee said.
“In the next 48 hours, some young National Guard captains may have to face some very difficult options.” The group wrote.
The 1st Amendment Pretorian provided protection for at least two men who have also been subpoenaed by a House committee: Mr. Flynn and Mr. Ali Alexander, promoters of the “Stop the Still” campaign to spoil the election.
Mr Lewis wrote on Twitter on January 6, “Today is the day the real battles begin.
Mr Lewis, a former Green Beret, was on the list of speakers for the January 5 demonstration in Washington, organized by Cindy Chafion, the founder of a group called The 80 Percent Coalition. She also received a subpoena from the House committee in September.
Mr Lewis, who said he was in touch with Mr Rhodes, claimed to be involved in “war-gaming” and would continue to try to overturn the election results even after the mob violence, the committee said.
Mr Rhodes said in a text message on Tuesday afternoon that he was traveling and would issue a written statement soon. Earlier, a lawyer representing Mr Tario could not be reached for comment. Mr Lewis did not respond to a request for comment.
The panel has issued 45 subpoenas and interviewed more than 200 witnesses as it investigates violence surrounding Congress and delaying the formality of President Biden’s victory. The latest subponas ask for records and testimony by mid-December.
They reflect the broad scope of the committee’s investigation, which is investigating not only the role of the White House and Mr. Trump’s allies in the Capital attacks, but also the militia groups and rioters associated with them.
At the same time, the panel is struggling to force some of its allies to comply with its investigation. Federal Prosecutor Stephen K. Bannon, a former top aide to Mr. Trump, has been charged with contempt for refusing to cooperate. The committee members also said they were considering recommending contempt charges against two other possible witnesses: Mark Meadows, Mr. Trump’s former chief of staff, and Jeffrey Clark, a former Justice Department lawyer involved in Mr. Trump’s plans to overthrow the election. .
The former president is fighting in federal court against the request of a committee of hundreds of White House documents on actions taken before and during the Capitol riots.
While no one in the 1st Amendment Pretorian is currently facing criminal charges in connection with the attack, prosecutors focus on Proud Boys and Oath Keeper after Jan. 6.
Several members of the Proud Boys – far-right nationalists who style themselves as “Western chauvinists” – have been accused of taking part in the attacks. Among them are chairpersons of group chapters in Seattle, Philadelphia, Hawaii and North Carolina.
Mr Tario has not been charged in the Capitol attack; He was ordered to leave Washington after being arrested in a separate case on January 4 for burning a Black Lives Matter banner at a Black Church after a pro-Trump rally in December. He is currently in jail for 155 days on these charges.
Although he was not in Washington on January 6, according to private chats obtained by federal investigators, Mr. Tario was in direct contact with some of his lieutenants on the ground that day and the evening before the riots. Prosecutors also say Mr Tario ordered his men to avoid their usual black-and-yellow polo shirts on January 6 and go “secret” instead.
The Oath Keepers, a decade-old anti-government militia group, is the main focus of the Justice Department’s investigation. Dozens of members have been indicted, including several on how much money prosecutors have brought in the largest conspiracy case to date. In May, the group’s leader, Mr. Rhodes, gave an interview to the FBI against his lawyer’s advice and told agents that none of his members intended to obstruct the validity of the congressional Electoral College vote on Jan. 6 – the main allegation against his followers.
