House Panel Investigating Capitol Attack Subpoenas Proud Boys and Oath Keepers

People associated with the Oath Keepers were similarly involved in planning and participating in the capital riots, the committee said, with 18 members convicted by a federal grand jury of plotting a coordinated attack to attack the building. Mr Rhodes has repeatedly suggested that those who take the oath should engage in violence to ensure the election results of their choice. He was also in contact with several alleged sworn-in keeper members before, during and after the January 6 attack, some of whom met outside the Capitol.

Former Arizona Republican Senator John McCain has been accused of using violent language, including hanging. Rhodes has a long history.

On October 27, Mr. Rhodes attended a show by conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, who was introduced to the committee on Monday, and claimed that Democrats were stealing the election and swearing-in President Donald J. Trump’s supporters will defend the vote. . On November 10, Mr. Rhodes said he had “good men on the ground” in Washington, ready to “go in” if Mr. Trump needed them. On Dec. 12, he called on Mr. Trump to request a rebellion law, and if he did not do so, the committee warned that those swearing in would start a “very bloody war.”

1st Amendment Praetorian is a shadow organization that appears to be made up mainly of former intelligence officers and special forces operators. Trump’s former national security adviser Michael T. Flynn acted as a bodyguard, at rallies in Washington between the election and January 6. In publicly posted videos, the group’s leader, Mr. Lewis has also admitted to being involved in trying to help lawyer Sidney Powell file lawsuits challenging the integrity of the presidential vote count.

The group provided security for several rallies until Jan. 6, which led to the rise of former Mr. Trump’s fraudulent election claims. The group’s Twitter account suggested on January 4 that the violence was imminent, the committee said.