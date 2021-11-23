House Panel Subpoenas Roger Stone and Alex Jones in Capitol Riot Inquiry
WASHINGTON – The House Committee of Inquiry into the January 6 Capital Attack on Monday released five new subpoenas, including those of former President Donald Trump. Targeted Trump’s allies who helped draw crowds to Washington before the riots, including political director Roger J. Stone Jr. and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.
The subpoena, which came after the committee interviewed more than 200 witnesses, suggests that investigators intend to find out details about the planning and financing of the rallies that attracted Mr. Trump’s supporters to Washington based on their rigged election fraud. The violence that engulfed Congress and delayed the formality of President Biden’s victory.
“We need to know who organized, planned, paid for and received those events, as well as who communicated with White House and congressional officials,” said Benny Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat and chairman. Committee
Mr Stone announced his presence at the rally on January 5 and 6 and called for support to pay for security through the stopthesteal.org website. While in Washington, he used members of the Oath Guard as personal security guards; At least one of them has been charged with involvement in a capital attack.
Mr Jones helped organize a rally in the Ellipse near the White House, which included donations described as “80 per cent” funding, just before the riots, the House committee said. Mr Jones said White House officials had told him he would lead the march to the Capitol, where Mr Trump would meet and speak to the group, according to the committee.
Mr Stone and Mr Jones were among a group of Trump friends who met at and around the Willard Intercontinental Hotel near the White House the day before the riots.
Mr. Stone was a longtime Trump adviser His signature Nixon saw the victory sign shine Protect supporters as sworn guard members. On January 5, his former national security adviser, Michael T. Photographs were also taken with Flynn, who was also colonized, but Mr Stone claimed he was leaving the city after rioters attacked the Capitol.
Mr. Stone said he had decided to “march” from the White House ellipse to the Capitol on January 6. According to a video posted on social media.
Mr. Jones interviewed Mr. Flynn from Willard on Jan. 5 and then appeared in a crowd of Mr. Trump supporters the next day, escalating false allegations of widespread fraud, including bullhorn.
Committee Dustin Stockton and his fiance, Jennifer L. Is demanding documents and testimony from Lawrence, who helped organize the rally by making false claims about the election results.
Understand the executive privilege claim of January 6th. Inquiry
A key point has not yet been investigated. The power of former President Donald Trump to keep information secret in the White House has become a central issue in the House investigation into the January 6 Capital riots. Mr. Trump’s attempt to keep personal records secret and Stephen K. While Bannon has been accused of insulting Congress, the executive’s privilege is denied here:
Mr Stockton was concerned that the rally in Ellipse would lead to a march on the Capitol, meaning “potential danger”, which he described as “unsafe”. The committee said the concerns were raised with White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.
The committee also issued a subpoena to Mr. Trump’s spokesman, Taylor Budovich, who urged nonprofits to run social media and radio advertising campaigns and encouraged them to attend rallies in Ellipse and advertise unsubstantiated claims about the election results. Said.
All five must submit documents and testimony by mid-December in the subpoena issued on Monday. The committee has issued a total of 40 subpoenas, examining the planning and financing of the “Stop the Still” effort until Mr. Trump’s every move since the January 6 violence.
The committee has come under fire for trying to force some of Mr. Trump’s allies to comply with his investigation. Stephen K. Bannon, a former top aide to Mr Trump, has been charged with federal offenses after refusing to comply with his subpoena, while committee members say they are considering recommending contempt of Congress charges against two other possible witnesses: Mr Meadows and Jeffrey Clark, the former. Justice Department lawyers are involved in Mr. Trump’s plans to overthrow the election.
