House Panel Subpoenas Roger Stone and Alex Jones in Capitol Riot Inquiry

WASHINGTON – The House Committee of Inquiry into the January 6 Capital Attack on Monday released five new subpoenas, including those of former President Donald Trump. Targeted Trump’s allies who helped draw crowds to Washington before the riots, including political director Roger J. Stone Jr. and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

The subpoena, which came after the committee interviewed more than 200 witnesses, suggests that investigators intend to find out details about the planning and financing of the rallies that attracted Mr. Trump’s supporters to Washington based on their rigged election fraud. The violence that engulfed Congress and delayed the formality of President Biden’s victory.

“We need to know who organized, planned, paid for and received those events, as well as who communicated with White House and congressional officials,” said Benny Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat and chairman. Committee

Mr Stone announced his presence at the rally on January 5 and 6 and called for support to pay for security through the stopthesteal.org website. While in Washington, he used members of the Oath Guard as personal security guards; At least one of them has been charged with involvement in a capital attack.