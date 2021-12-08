House Passes $768 Billion Defense Policy Bill



“This sends the worst message to Ukraine that Putin’s military is at its doorstep,” said Idaho Senator Jim Rish, a top Republican on the Foreign Relations Committee, about the decision to remove the language from the bill. “A lot about Congress reiterating its role in foreign policy.”

In a separate vote Tuesday, the Senate slammed Vermont’s independent Senator Bernie Sanders, Kentucky’s Republican Rand Paul and Utah’s Republican Mike Lee’s bilateral efforts to block arms sales to Saudi Arabia for 650 million. The three lawmakers argued that sending 280 air-to-air missiles and about 600 missile launchers would reward the Saudi government for continuing the war in Yemen.

The Biden administration lobbied against the blockade, arguing that the area was made up of defensive weapons only. In the end, only 30 senators voted in favor of the bill, including New York Senator Chuck Schumer, the majority leader.

In September, the House Armed Services Committee approved a version of its legislation, after more than a dozen moderate Democrats on the panel joined Republicans in approving a large Pentagon budget. That move angered the Progressive Democrats, who added weapons on Tuesday to oppose the bill.

Andy Levine, a Democrat from Michigan, said, “I support the strongest military in my district and the best paid defense jobs in my district. “But given our humanitarian needs across the country, I cannot support the ever-increasing military spending.”

The bill still includes a number of provisions that require the administration to provide more reports to Congress on Afghanistan, including requesting regular briefings from the United States on surveillance and capability assessments for counterterrorism operations there.

In addition to authorizing the creation of a commission to investigate the war in Afghanistan, the measure would bar defense contractors and former cabinet secretaries from working in it.