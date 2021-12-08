House Passes Legislation to Pave Way for Debt Ceiling Increase



The proposal is wrapped up in legislation that would defer cuts for Medicare, farm aid and other mandatory spending programs starting next year. Once that bill becomes law, New York Senator Chuck Schumer, the majority leader, will introduce a separate law to raise the debt limit. It is expected to pass only by a democratic vote in the 50-50 Senate, where Vice President Kamala Harris has the right to sever ties.

“Democrats have always said that we are ready to carry a load of 50 votes to complete this, unless it is a complicated or dangerous process,” he said. Schumer said. “Leader McConnell and I have achieved that.”

Mr McConnell and 10 Republicans agreed in October to allow the Senate a short-term increase in the debt ceiling, which was eventually passed by a Democratic vote. But some of those senators – Mr. Along with McConnell, Mr. In a stern letter to Biden, he warned that he would not accept it again.

But in November, Mr. McConnell and Mr. Schumer quietly began discussing options.

“I’m confident that this particular process, while avoiding Medicare cuts, will receive enough Republican support to clear the 60-vote threshold,” Mr. McConnell said the Senate voted Thursday for the bill.

That requires 10 Republicans to take steps to join Democrats, Mr. McConnell discussed at a luncheon with members of his party on Tuesday afternoon. Some Republicans have questioned this, arguing that passing new legislation allowing faster-track debt ceiling increases would set a new and troubling example.

Republican Senator Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia said her party members would have agreed to allow Democrats to raise the debt limit by a majority vote. “But we have reckless members who wouldn’t do that,” she admitted, adding that she had not decided how to vote.

Mr. McConnell and his allies have tried to convince their Republican colleagues that provisions that prevent scheduled cuts in Medicare and other programs make sense. But that was not enough for the overwhelming majority of his Republican colleagues in the House.