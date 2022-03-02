World

House passes resolution in support of Ukraine amid ‘full-scale’ Russian invasion

22 hours ago
On Wednesday, the House of Representatives unequivocally approved a resolution calling on the people of Ukraine to stand by it.

The resolution condemns Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “renewed full-scale aggression against Ukraine without provocation” and says the United States “stands firm, proud and sincere in the fight against the authoritarian Putin regime in Ukraine.”

The vote was 426-3 on Wednesday afternoon.

Thousands of pro-Ukraine protesters gathered in Washington DC

(Gadget Clock Digital / Lisa Bennatan)

“Vladimir Putin has invaded a sovereign nation and intimidated its civilians,” said GoP leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif, after the vote. “Its aggression will not stop with Ukraine. The gravity of the moment calls on Congress to speak with one voice. Today, the House voted overwhelmingly in favor of strong sanctions against Russia, immediate and more military assistance to Ukraine and independence for the United States.”

Victoria Spartz, a native of Ukraine, filed a tearful petition to Biden: Don’t ’embarrass’ us

The proposal calls for an immediate ceasefire and the full withdrawal of Russian forces from Ukraine and reaffirms support for ongoing humanitarian assistance to the people of Ukraine.

Indiana GOP Representative Victoria Spartz, a Ukrainian native, gave an emotional speech on the House floor before the vote in support of the Ukrainian people.

Spartz said the Russians were “killing their fellow Orthodox Christians and East Slavs.” However, he saluted the Congress on the Ukraine issue.

Republican Victoria Spartz, who has fled the country from Ukraine, spoke about the war during a Republican press conference before the State of the Union on Tuesday, March. 1, 2022, on Capitol Hill.

(AP Photo / Jacqueline Martin)

“When times are tough, this organization, we can come together and stand together and lead the world,” Spartz said.

The three no-votes were Republican Rep. Thomas Massey of Kentucky, Matt Rosendale of Montana, and Paul Gosser of Arizona.

Gadget Clock’ Chad program contributed to this report.

