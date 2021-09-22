House Passes Spending Bill and Increases Debt Limit on GOP Opposition
WASHINGTON – The House on Tuesday approved legislation to keep the government funded in early December, remove federal borrowing limits until the end of 2022 and provide emergency funding for Afghan refugees and natural disaster recovery, a fiscal The showdown set in as Republicans warned they would block the measure in the Senate.
The bill is urgently needed to prevent government shutdowns when funding lapses next week, and loan defaults for the first time when the Treasury Department reaches its lending authorization limits within weeks. But it is steeped in partisan politics, with Republicans refusing to allow an increase in the debt limit when Democrats control Congress and the White House.
In pairing the debt ceiling raise with the spending package, Democrats hoped to pressure Republicans to drop their opposition to raising the debt limit, a routine move that allows the government to meet its obligations. But even with significant funding for their states on the line, no Republicans voted for the legislation.
The bill passed with only Democratic votes in a closely divided House of 220 to 211.
And the chances of passage 50-50 in the Senate appeared bleak, as Republicans vowed they would neither vote for the legislation nor allow it to advance in the chamber, where 60 votes are required to proceed. .
The law, issued hours before the House vote, would extend government funding until December 3, giving lawmakers more time to negotiate a dozen annual spending bills that would otherwise end when the new fiscal year begins on October 1. are on their way. The package will also provide $6.3 billion to help resettle Afghan refugees in the United States and $28.6 billion to help rebuild communities from hurricanes, wildfires and other recent natural disasters. It will remove the federal loan limit by December 16, 2022.
“As this bill provides vital support for our families and communities, it also addresses recent emergencies that have required federal resources and include feedback from members on both sides of the aisle,” House said Appropriations Committee Chair, Representative Rosa Delaro of Connecticut. Speech on the floor of the House.
Republicans, led by Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, have warned for weeks that they had no intention of helping Democrats raise limits on the Treasury Department’s borrowing ability. While the loan has been made with the approval of both parties, Mr McConnell has repeatedly pointed to Democrats’ efforts to push multitrillion-dollar legislation into legislation on Republican opposition.
But in remarks on Tuesday, Mr McConnell made a purely political argument for refusing to support raising the debt limit, saying the party in power must act on its own.
“America should never default – we never have, and we never will,” McConnell said, speaking at his weekly news conference. “But whose responsibility it is to make changes from time to time based on the government elected by the American people. Right now, we have a Democratic president, a Democratic House, a Democratic Senate.”
“The credit limit will be increased, as it should always be,” he said. “But it will be taken up by the Democrats.”
As the House vote closes, Mr. McConnell and Alabama Senator Richard C. Shelby, the top Republican on the Senate Appropriations Committee, unveiled her own funding law, without raising the debt limit.
Democrats who joined with Republicans during the Trump administration to raise the debt limit have argued that the GOP is setting a double standard that threatens to sabotage the economy. Should the government default on its debt in the first place, it would spark a financial crisis, shake confidence in the US debt and depress the stock market.
Senate Democrats are expected to hand the bill in the coming days, essentially daring Republicans to vote against it. But without 10 Republicans in support, it would fail to move past the 60-vote filibuster limit.
Lawmakers and aides have acknowledged that it is possible for Democrats, who control both the Houses and the White House, to address their own debt limits, using the same fast-track budgeting process that they can build on their $3.5 million budget. Trillion are employed to muscle through Social Security. Pure plan on unified Republican opposition. That process, known as conciliation, shields the law from a filibuster.
But Democratic leaders have rejected that approach, a time-consuming and difficult maneuver that could jeopardize their marquee domestic law, which is already at risk amid its price tag and party infighting over details. Is. Instead, he has argued that Republicans should do their part to protect American credit and avoid a catastrophic lapse.
“Both the Senate and House leadership have decided this is not an option they want to pursue,” Representative John Yarmuth, Democrat of Kentucky and chairman of the budget committee, said Monday. “I want to raise it to a gazillion dollars and be done with it.”
He criticized Mr. McConnell’s position on the federal borrowing limit, saying, “For him to say, ‘The credit limit has to be met, but we’re not going to do that’ is the most ridiculous statement to me. A government official has ever heard from.”
Mr McConnell and other Senate Republicans have said they will support a stopgap spending package, which will include emergency relief, as long as the debt limit increase is lifted.
“I begged the White House about two and a half weeks ago not to do it, and they’re going to do it anyway,” said Republican Senator John Kennedy of Louisiana. “It tells me they really aren’t serious about helping my state.”
But Mr Kennedy said he would still vote for the joint package as it provides disaster aid for his state.
The drama surrounding the bill described the overly delicate task of averting fiscal disaster in the coming weeks and implementing both the $1 trillion infrastructure agreement and his far-reaching, $3.5 trillion social policy package. Faced with relentless Republican opposition to most of his agenda and a very small majority in both houses, he must find a way to unite liberal and progressive members to assemble the minimum number of votes required to pass any bill. .
On Tuesday, House Democrats were forced to strip $1 billion that had been included in the spending law for Israel’s Iron Dome air defense system, after progressives – some of whom accused Israel of human rights abuses against Palestinians. Accused of abuses – emphasized its involvement in an emergency. spending package.
The decision to close it for now angered some moderates in their ranks and sparked a flurry of Republican criticism. But Maryland Representative Steny H. Hoyer, the majority leader, said he would bring in a bill to provide that money later in the week under suspension of House rules.
“I was for it, I am still for it – we must do it,” Mr Hoyer said on the floor of the House, adding that he had spoken to him. Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, earlier in the day and offered his commitment to ensure that he would approve the House.
To help resettle Afghan refugees, the law will distribute billions of dollars to the federal government, including $1.7 billion to help provide emergency housing, English language classes and other assistance to refugees. It will also provide $1.8 billion for the State Department to cover the cost of evacuation and necessary aid for refugees.
The bill provides $2.2 billion for the Pentagon, and requires a report on how the money is spent and overseeing the treatment and living conditions of refugees at any Defense Department facility. And it requires that the administration report to Congress on military assets, equipment and supplies that were destroyed, removed or abandoned in Afghanistan following the withdrawal of US troops.
Disaster assistance, according to a summary provided by the House Appropriations Committee, is intended to address damage caused by Hurricanes Ida, Delta, Zeta, and Laura, wildfires, droughts, winter storms, and other instances of natural catastrophe. .
#House #Passes #Spending #Bill #Increases #Debt #Limit #GOP #Opposition
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.