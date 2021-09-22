House Passes Spending Bill and Increases Debt Limit on GOP Opposition

WASHINGTON – The House on Tuesday approved legislation to keep the government funded in early December, remove federal borrowing limits until the end of 2022 and provide emergency funding for Afghan refugees and natural disaster recovery, a fiscal The showdown set in as Republicans warned they would block the measure in the Senate.

The bill is urgently needed to prevent government shutdowns when funding lapses next week, and loan defaults for the first time when the Treasury Department reaches its lending authorization limits within weeks. But it is steeped in partisan politics, with Republicans refusing to allow an increase in the debt limit when Democrats control Congress and the White House.

In pairing the debt ceiling raise with the spending package, Democrats hoped to pressure Republicans to drop their opposition to raising the debt limit, a routine move that allows the government to meet its obligations. But even with significant funding for their states on the line, no Republicans voted for the legislation.

The bill passed with only Democratic votes in a closely divided House of 220 to 211.

And the chances of passage 50-50 in the Senate appeared bleak, as Republicans vowed they would neither vote for the legislation nor allow it to advance in the chamber, where 60 votes are required to proceed. .