House Republicans ‘building a case’ against Mayorkas as pressure builds over spiraling border crisis



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

A letter sent this week by more than 130 House Republicans expressing “grave concern” about the suitability for the office of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorcas is a testament to the Republicans’ efforts to oversee the DHS chief in the chamber amid a spiraling border crisis. – A push to include the buzz of a possible impeachment.

“Your actions have voluntarily endangered American citizens, undermined the rule of law and the sovereignty of our country,” said 133 Republicans, led by Brian Babin, co-chair of the Border Security Caucus, R-Texas, and Jim Banks, chair of the Republican Study Committee. “Your failure to secure borders and enforce legislation passed by Congress raises serious questions about your suitability for office.”

Top House Republicans question Mayarkas ‘suitability for office’ amid border crisis

The letter, first reported by Gadget Clock Digital on Sunday, is signed by Republican leader Kevin McCarthy, Republican Whip Steve Scalis and House Republican Conference Chair Alice Stefanik. It comes as lawmakers on both sides of the corridor and officials from the Biden administration are warning of a bigger immigration wave if the headline 42 public health orders are lifted in May.

Notably, lawmakers asked Mayercas a number of questions, including whether he agreed that immigration and nationality laws oblige the detention of illegal immigrants and that he was obliged to “acquire and maintain operational control” at the border. The questions were much more concerned with his understanding of Mayerkas’ role than with specific requests for information

A senior House GOP associate told Gadget Clock Digital that the letter showed that House Republicans had “focused on aggressive accountability and oversight of the Biden administration and the failure of Secretary Myorcas on our southern border.”

“Mayors must answer this fundamental question because the American people want and deserve the truth about how he is running the Department of Homeland Security and whether he has complied with the draft and enacted legislation,” they said.

The letter did not explicitly mention the impeachment, but its language immediately sparked speculation as to whether the Republican Caucus, including its leadership, was setting the stage for the incident. A statement from Babin stated that Mayerkas had been “removed” from his post.

“Secretary Mayercas has repeatedly shown shameless disregard for our laws and refused to put aside radical politics and protect our country,” Babin said. “He must immediately amend his dangerous policies and uphold his constitutional obligation to protect our borders, or else he must be removed from his position. Our security and sovereignty are at stake.”

Republican Chip Roy, R-Texas, has repeatedly campaigned for a memo to sue his fellow lawmakers. He told Gadget Clock Digital in an interview that his colleagues have been considering the memo for a while, but acknowledged that it is a “cultural, and I would say that policy and legal dilemma or resistance, especially among Republicans, want to take to the streets. The use of impeachment in general.” He further added that there was a “misconception” that impeachment needed to be linked to a specific violation of a law.

“[Mayorkas is] Still violating his oath and vowing to enforce and enforce the law in the United States, faithfully enforce the law, “Roy said.” He serves as secretary, which maintains operational control at the border. “

Roy believes attitudes among Republicans are changing as the situation on the border worsens.

“Republicans are starting to see it and it’s starting to go: well, it’s just the height of irresponsibility, and as a result Americans are dead and a weak country and a drug-terrorist state in Mexico,” he said. “How is it that the founders are not able to exercise the right to call on the administration to fail to enforce congressional legislation?”

MYORCAS and DHS have defended the border crisis, drafted a plan to handle the end of Title 42, and called on Congress to “pass legislation that addresses the root causes of immigration as a whole, strengthens border security, and amends our immigration system.” Improves,

The verdict called the administration’s plan to deal with the wave of 42 immigrants after the headline “bullshit–” and referred to the order, which allows for the quick expulsion of immigrants at the border, “band-aid at gunpoint.”

“This is the minimum you should do in a world where you refuse to enforce the law and secure borders,” he said.

At the same time, however, Republicans have stressed that impeachment is just one of a wide range of options available to them, to hold the mayor responsible for what they see as his role in escalating the border crisis – and have already begun to carefully consider what action they can take. Make that suit for him.

“Secretary Mayercas is not an ordinary cabinet official. Many Americans have died as a result of his deliberate violations of the law,” Republican Banks said in a statement to Gadget Clock. “There’s a broad consensus here that he must face the consequences, and Republicans are making a case and looking for ways to hold Secretary Miorcas accountable for his role in creating the worst humanitarian crisis in American history.”

DHS Post-Title 42 Bilateral Pushbacks Reveal Plans to Tackle Immigrant Rise

Since the border crisis escalated in early 2021, Republicans have been hammering at DHS agencies for requesting information and have been frustrated with the response. Now, with the end of Title 42 and the number of immigrants reaching historic heights (more than 221,000 immigrants encountered in March alone), Republicans are raising those fears even louder.

McCarthy told a news conference at the border this week that the prosecution was an option, focusing on getting their questions answered – for which they gave him 30 days to answer.

“So [Mayorkas] Can’t sit there like he said before the end of time, let me go back to you. We don’t have time to come back. And it’s not about our answer. It’s about the American public answer. It’s his moment while doing his job. But at any given time, if someone is relentless in their work, there is always the option to impeach someone. But at the moment, he has 30 days. “

Republicans are expected to regain control of the House in November, given control of their committee in 2023, which will be equipped with several tools to oversee them.

Roy told Fox that he always saw the impeachment as “the only tool” to hold the mayor accountable: “I have no personal enmity, even with the mayor, I just know – the border is not secure, they are failing and it needs to end.”

He warned his fellow lawmakers that if they did not attend the event, they would be punished at the ballot box.

“They have to throw every ounce to secure the United States border or the Americans are going to throw every ounce. Them They’re going to kick A-K, and they should kick A-K, including me, if we don’t throw our whole bodies in front of the wreckage of the train that is our open border. “