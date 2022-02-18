House Republicans call for Pelosi to lift ‘draconian’ mask mandates at Capitol



Exclusive: House Republicans have called on Speaker Nancy Pelosi, de-Calif, to immediately withdraw her mask mandate and reopen the Capitol complex to the public.

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., And his 29 colleagues sent a letter to Pelosi’s office on Friday, the first from Gadget Clock Digital.

“It’s been long enough. There’s no reason for us to close our capital and enforce the strict mask mandate,” Biggs said in a statement. “The Capitol belongs to the American people, and their right to come to Congress does not depend on wearing masks. No more excuses, reopen the Capitol and withdraw the mandates so that we can return to normalcy.”

Republicans have long been concerned about restrictions on the Capitol during the coronavirus epidemic and after the January 6 attack. Republicans have regularly ridiculed masks and imposed numerous fines for violating the rules.

GOP lawmakers said it was time for Capitol to return to normal and noted that other states were lifting mask restrictions, such as California, Connecticut, New York and Washington DC.

“House mandates are anti-science, ineffective and oppressive, and they should end now.” The letter said. “It is a long time ago that the People’s House was returned to the American people. We should join the rest of the country and put an end to this authoritarian order.”

Pelosi’s office told Gadget Clock Digital that the decision to capitalize and reopen the capital did not depend on him.

“These decisions depend on the office of the attending physician,” said spokesman Drew Hamill. Capitol is being reopened in consultation with the House and Senate Sergeants at Arms Office of Attending Physicians.

The office of the attending physician did not immediately respond to a request for comment by Gadget Clock Digital.

Pelosi caused the Republicans to explode in January. 6 Sensor resolution: ‘They seem to have reached the bottom of the rock’

With some signs of normalcy, all 535 members of Congress will be invited to President Biden’s State of the Union address on March 1, although no guests will be allowed.

According to a memo released this week by Arms William Walker’s House Sergeant, the day before the event, members must follow strict COVID-19 protocol – including masking, social distance and a negative PCR covid test.

“Failure to follow the guidelines or removing the mask in the House chamber will result in removal and / or fine of participants from the event,” the congressional memo said.

State of the Union guidelines have drawn a rebuke from Sen. Bill Hager, R. Tenn., Who tried unsuccessfully to pass a resolution this week to reopen U.S. Capitol and Senate office buildings for public inspection under a pre-coup policy.

“It is noteworthy that all 535 members of Congress and other government VIPs will be allowed to convene in President Biden’s State of the Union address, and yet the US Capitol and Senate office buildings will remain closed to the American people,” Hager said in a statement. . “America should lead the Senate in reopening. Those we represent should be outraged.”