House Republicans in lockstep calling for more action on Ukraine, even as some on right oppose doing more



House Republicans are protesting Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war against Ukraine, calling for increased sanctions on Russia and condemning President Biden for not doing enough.

“We can do a lot more,” said Republican Byron Donald, R-Fla. Said Tuesday. “The problem is that the president did not lead … my colleague Victoria Spartz said it was better than anyone … we have a responsibility to the world to lead. There is a reason why the president of the United States is called a free leader. The world.”

Republican Victoria Spartz, R.D. He warned that “millions” could die otherwise.

Republicans did not take their eyes off the political ball during Tuesday’s press event. They attacked Biden and the Democrats with inflation and cowardly policies and schools. At times, however, the event was as much a rally for Ukraine as it was for a forum of lawmakers to attack Biden before his State of the Union address.

Rep. Darrell Isa, R-Calif., Puts small ribbons on them with the colors of the Ukrainian flag. He said his staff made up about 300 people.

“At the moment he has all the tools he needs to destroy our country unless we come to the aid of Ukraine,” Isa said. “That is the question we will have tonight. Will you change your attitude and bring the kind of help that the freedom fighters need? That means real weapons, getting there on time.”

“He could have sold surface-to-air missiles to Ukrainians long ago … and he didn’t,” said Fred Keller, Republican of Biden and Ukraine. Says. “Ukraine must have the ability to defend itself.”

Keller called on the United States to increase domestic oil production “so that our opponents do not have the resources to wage war against anyone in the world.”

However, there is a small party in the GOP, apparently led by Ohio Senate candidate JD Vance in recent weeks, who opposes such international involvement of the United States, especially when internal issues such as the opioid crisis and border crisis continue.

“We got a lot of flak last week because I had the courage to suggest that our leaders, before encroaching on a Ukrainian and Russian border 6,000 miles away, could probably better guarantee their own country’s sovereignty and their own borders.” Dr. Vance CPAC.

“There is a leadership in this country that is constantly focused on things that have nothing to do with the citizens of our country,” Vance added. “I got sick because we had to take care of people 6,000 miles away from my mother and grandparents.”

But a few other Republicans are suing. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R.K., and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy have all come out strongly against Russia in recent days – even if they criticize Biden for being too weak for Putin in the same breath.

Their members were also on the nearby lockstep in their horrific manner.

“Number one, let’s stop selling Russian gas,” said Republican Don Bacon, R-Neb. He told Gadget Clock Digital on Tuesday when he hoped Biden would deliver a message to his State of the Union address. “We’re paying 70 70 million a day, Americans, to fuel Russia. If he can attack, I would applaud him for that. But I know he’s afraid to raise the price of American gas when he’s reduced our own oil production.”

“I think we should consider doing more. I think there is a risk of genocide in Ukraine,” said Republican John Rose, R-Ten. Says.

“I think they should,” said Roni Bar-On, a Member of the Knesset for Kadima. “It should be … multifaceted, which in itself is a ban … and then a weapon.”

