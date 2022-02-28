House Republicans press DC Mayor Bowser on why she’s not lifting school mask mandate: ‘Political motives’



First in Fox: A group of Republican lawmakers in Washington, D.C., is pushing Mayor Muriel Bousser to explain why the district is leaving its masked mandate for schoolgirls, although many settings this week are set to remove the requirement for adults.

“The decision to make masks compulsory for our children at school is not something that should be taken lightly,” the letter said. “The impact that these masks have on children extends beyond the scope of public health measures.”

Rep. Ralph Norman, RS.C., is leading the letter He was joined by 11 other members, including representatives Marjorie Taylor Green, R-Ga, and Mary Miller. R-Ill., Barry Loudermilk, R-Ga., And Brian Babin, R-Texas.

Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, is also a member of the letter-supporting coalition.

Delegates say they are pleased that DC returned its indoor vaccine mandate last month and the mask mandate, which began Tuesday.

But developmental issues related to masked children are well documented, they said. Therefore, Republicans continued, it makes little sense “why students and teachers are forced to continue wearing these masks when customers in bars and restaurants, among other places, no longer have to wear them.”

“Several prominent researchers have speculated that losing gestures may impede language development in children,” they wrote. “In addition, many psychiatrists are concerned about the potential for emotional impact. Lack of emotional expression can significantly impair the underlying response to a teacher-student interaction.”

They added: “This raises the question of whether the rationale behind this decision really lies in science or is responsible for political motives.”

The letter asked Bousser to provide information on how the decision to lift the mask mandate for adults was made, but not the “system” used to determine where masks were needed, and the approximate date of lifting the school mask mandate.

Earlier this month, when he announced the removal of the mask mandate, Bousser appeared as a reason for the continuing need for schoolchildren to be under the age of 5 who are still not eligible for the vaccine.

“We’re continuing to work with our school community to find out what it takes to keep kids safe and in school,” Bosser said. “We thought the last batch of our kids would have access to the vaccine in February. It looks like it’s going to be sometime later. So I don’t think we’ll make any decisions about schools anytime soon.”

Other areas of DC where masks will still be mandatory include libraries, childcare facilities, healthcare facilities, transit and government offices where staff communicate with the public.

The order will be lifted on Tuesday for restaurants, bars, concerts, sports venues, businesses, retail stores, grocery stores and government offices where employees do not communicate with the public.

“Despite overwhelming evidence that school mask mandates are detrimental to children’s social well-being and do little to slow the spread of the virus, Mayor Baucer did not withdraw the requirement,” Norman said in a statement. “You can now walk to a packed bar or restaurant without a mask, but if you are a kid at school you are treated differently. It’s a shame.”

A similar group of House Republicans pressed Bousser last week to remove the school mask mandate – although their letter did not demand documentation of his decision as the latest in Norman’s leadership.

Many other state and local governments are removing masks and vaccine mandates as the number of cases decreases from the Omicron variant. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also simplified its indoor mask guidelines last week.

Marissa Schultz of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.