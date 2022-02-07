House Republicans press USAID on $4.7M grant for EcoHealth Alliance amid COVID questions



A group of House Republicans is asking for additional answers after the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) donated nearly $ 5 million to the EcoHealth Alliance, which has screened Uhan for its coronavirus research.

“USAID’s decision to provide additional federal funding to the EcoHealth Alliance is confusing and deeply troubling,” Ripa said. Guy Reshanthaler, R-Pa., Said in a statement to Gadget Clock He and 25 other Republicans sent a letter to USAID Administrator Samantha Power on Monday requesting additional information about the five-year award given in October.

“EcoHealth has used funds from their last federal grant to fund the Dangerous, Love-of-Function Coronavirus Research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology before the epidemic,” Resenthaler added.

“Under the leadership of Dr. Peter Daszak, EcoHealth has failed to comply with federal reporting requirements, the US government has been given a runaround, and attempts have been made to obstruct research into the lab leak theory. That is why I have introduced a bill to defend ecoHealth.”

“They have proven that they cannot be trusted to put the American people in front of the CCP’s demands. [Chinese Communist Party]. In addition, my colleagues and I would like to know if USAID was aware of EcoHealth’s involvement with the Wuhan Institute of Virology and the agency’s track record of fraud when they provided their grants and whether they would continue to leak taxpayer dollars in controversial research or CCPs. Lab. “

The letter described a litany of concerns surrounding the company and asked if USAID had considered them before paying $ 4.7 million in taxes.

It further asks whether the company would subcontract with a foreign lab or ban the use of federal funds to support research in China.

The EcoHealth Alliance and USAID did not immediately respond to a request for comment by Gadget Clock. According to The New York Times, a spokesman for the EcoHealth Alliance expressed skepticism about the effect of Covid-19 in their study, stating that the coronaviruses they studied were not genetically similar.

The company was previously accused by the National Institutes of Health of failing to accurately report the effects of bat coronaviruses on rats. Robert Kessler, a former spokesman for the EcoHealth Alliance, also said the agency had “submitted its findings to the NIH as soon as we became aware of it.”

Monday’s letter is the latest to verify the involvement of the US government in Uhan. Last week, a group of House Republicans sent a letter to the Department of Health and Human Services accusing it of obstructing congressional investigators’ efforts to investigate the origin of Cavid-19.

USAID had earlier told Resenthaler that its “Predict” program paid ই 1.1 million to the EcoHealth Alliance between October 2009 and May 2019. The money was part of a sub-agreement with the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) aimed at advancing critical research. Viruses that can harm human and animal health. “

“The USAID-funded activities conducted by WIV were consistent with work in other countries that also received related funding. These activities involved testing for wild families (by polymerase chain reaction (PCR)) in samples collected from wildlife and humans, as well as humans. Development of serologic aces to test for coronavirus exposure (i.e., antibodies). These activities were performed to detect and understand before the spread of zoonotic viruses (i.e., capable of infecting humans) in animal populations. The work did not endorse or fund the work aimed at increasing the pathogenicity of infectious agents by increasing its pathogenicity or increasing its infectivity (a study known as ‘Gain of Function’ studies) in WIV. In addition, USAID never did ) To request a voluntary break from the EcoHealth Alliance Didn’t get it. “

It added that “work in China through the Predict project was completed in 2019, due to the previous administration’s decision to close all USAID activities in China. Since then, WIV has not received any additional USAID Global Health Security funding.”