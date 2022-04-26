House Republicans visiting Texas border describe ‘anguish’ of agents dealing with mass crossings



A group of Republican lawmakers traveled to the Texas-Mexico border and described in detail the “mental anguish” of border patrol agents over widespread human trafficking and drug smuggling, while Democrats and President Biden called for action before the May 23 headline ended. .

The House, led by minority leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif, visited the border on Monday with agents who he said had been “pushed to the border.” They called on Biden and other House Democrats to extend Title 42, a public health order that is set to expire within 30 days, which has been used since March 2020 to expel most immigrants from the border due to the COVID-19 epidemic.

“We welcome and ask Democrats to join us,” the Republican leader urged. Republicans are pressuring their Democratic colleagues to sign a discharge petition to bring a bill to force a vote to retain Title 42, which would require 218 or a majority of House members.

Pictures released of a Texas National Guard soldier who went missing while trying to rescue drowning immigrants

“We only need a handful of Democrats to bring the bill to a vote. So if you believe that Title 42 should not be raised, don’t say it in a press release, say it in an action that can make an difference. The difference,” McCarthy said. .

The lawmakers’ trip coincided with the recent death of a Texas National Guard expert who drowned while trying to save the lives of trekkers from Mexico.

Texas Army National Guard Specialist Bishop E. Evans, 22, went missing near Eagle Pass on Friday while trying to rescue two migrants who “appear to have drowned while crossing a river from Mexico to the United States,” according to the Texas Military Department. His body was found on Monday.

Evans “did not die in vain,” the members said, praising his heroism and quick action and expressing sympathy for his grandmother.

House GOP Conference Chair Alice Stefanik, RNY. Evans’ body was recovered by the boat’s border patrol captain who led their tour on the river.

“Think of the mental turmoil, the mental anguish that these border patrol agents go through every day, in addition to the National Guard and their families. Our hearts are broken. House Republicans are united in protecting the border and providing us with the assistance we need. In South Texas and across our country. Our border patrols in communities, ”said Stefanik.

McCarthy also condemned the Biden administration’s policy of providing cell phones to illegal immigrants, which he witnessed at the border. The White House confirmed last month that electronic devices, especially cell phones, were being provided by the administration in an effort to “track” and “check in” illegal immigrants awaiting immigration court proceedings.

Cheney denies involvement after Scalise leaked recording McCarthy recommends Trump’s resignation

McCarthy was also asked about reporting last week by the New York Times, which included a leaked audio recording, in which the GOP leader said he was going to recommend the former president resign after the January 6 Capitol uprising.

A journalist asked him if he was untrue in denying the Times reporting, when tapes showed that he had told his GOP colleagues that he would ask Trump to resign.

He replied: “The reporter never asked me this question. The reporter came to me the night before the book was published. And I understood that he was saying that I told President Trump to resign. No, I never did, and that’s what I did.” . “

“If you’re asking now, did I tell my members who are going to ask, ask them if I told any of them if I told President Trump that, the answer is no. I’m glad you asked the question. But 15 months ago with about four. More important than what happened in a private conversation is what is happening here now. “

Trump and McCarthy are in good condition despite newly released tapes, according to a source who confirmed to Gadget Clock Digital that the two spoke on the phone last week.

“You asked that question the day we found Bishop Evans’ body. You asked that question in less than a month, just a month from now, that they were going to pick up 42 titles.” “I don’t think the American people are asking this. I think they want to know what’s going on here and how we’re going to secure the border,” he concluded.

McCarthy said Biden’s border should be inspected before he could say Title 42. “The president owes the American people that he should at least find out the truth before he makes that decision,” he said.

McCarthy and Stephanick were joined by Alabama GOP representatives Gary Palmer, Tony Gonzalez of Texas, Randy Weber of Texas, Michael Guest of Mississippi, Chip Roy of Texas, Marjorie Taylor Green of Georgia, Diana Hershberger of Tennessee and Blake of the U.S.

Daniel Wallace and Bill Melugin of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.