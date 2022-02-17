World

House Republicans warns Biden against another nuclear deal with Iran

A group of House Republicans has written a letter to President Biden warning of another nuclear deal with Iran, saying that without the approval of lawmakers, such a deal would “fulfill the same fate” as the deal with former President Barack Obama.

“If you forge an agreement with Iran’s supreme leader without formal congressional approval, it will be temporary and non-binding and will meet the same fate as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action,” read a letter to Biden, signed by about 200 houses. Republicans on Wednesday.

Biden administration lifts sanctions on Iran’s nuclear program because of balanced negotiations

GOP lawmakers were referring to the controversial 2015 deal with Iran, which was brokered by Obama and later abandoned by former President Donald Trump.

Biden campaigned on a promise to renew the deal, with the administration saying last week that it believes it has until the end of February to salvage the work of the previous deal.

But Republican lawmakers took issue with some of Iran’s demands, noting that the country wanted a “guarantee” that the United States would no longer impose sanctions on the country unless they complied with the terms of the agreement.

Lawmakers have made it clear that any deal struck by the Obama administration will require congressional approval.

“We are obliged to remind you that you do not have the authority to make any such ‘guarantee’,” the letter said. “We demand that such an agreement be submitted to Congress in accordance with the 2015 Iran Nuclear Deal Review Act, and that we use the 30-day review period to warn our colleagues, the American public and the private sector of any danger. Such an agreement is flawed.”

The letter argues that any move to lift sanctions against Iran “should not be made without first verifying that it is fully responsible for all past and present undeclared nuclear activities, their enrichment and recycling-related infrastructure and capabilities.”

The letter also argues against trusting Iran, noting that its leadership “brutally represses, oppresses, tortures and kills its own people.”

“We will see the day when all US sanctions on Iran will be lifted, when the United States and Iran will enjoy normal relations and when the Iranian people will have a government that respects human dignity,” the letter concluded. “But that day will not come if you provide sanctions relief that will encourage corruption and incompetence to govern at the expense of the Iranian people.”

