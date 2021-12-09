House Votes to Impose Forced Labor Ban on Goods Made in Xinjiang



Companies such as Nike, Coca-Cola and Apple have lobbied Congress in an effort to weaken the provision, claiming that the passage of the bill could destroy supply chains that are already disabled. One of the five cotton fabrics sold globally is cotton or yarn from Xinjiang, and the region forms a significant part of the world’s polysilicon, used to make solar panels and smartphones.

“This is a piece of legislation that imposes huge restrictions and costs on corporations that run their supply chains, leading to punitive disregard for labor rights,” said Scott Nova, executive director of the Workers’ Rights Consortium, Independent Labor Rights. The organization “and is strongly opposed by powerful corporations in the industrial sector.”

Representative Thomas Suozi, a Democrat from New York and president of the Uighur Caucus, admitted in an interview that many of the protests against the bill have started quietly, with fears from corporate lobbyists about the weather hawk to profit and supply chains threatening the nation. To the solar panel.

“For all that, I say, ‘That’s too bad,'” said Mr. Suozi. “It simply came to our notice then. This is so serious that we just have to find another solution. We just have to renew our ways around it. We can’t allow this to continue. “

In September 2020, the law was passed by a 406-to-3 vote. At the time, Headwind had to deal with the Senate, especially the Banking Committee, where some MPs were sensitive to corporate concerns about the need for rigorous reporting embedded in the text.

That provision, which requires companies to disclose the scope of their wide-ranging activities in the Xinjiang region, was finally removed from a unanimously approved Senate bill in July.

Understand the disappearance of peng shui 1 card out of 5 Where is Peng Shui? The Chinese tennis star has been missing from public view for weeks after she accused a top Chinese leader of sexual harassment. Recent videos showing Ms. Peng have done little to allay her safety concerns. Who is Peng Shui? Ms. Peng, 35, is a three-time Olympian whose career spans more than two decades. In 2014, she became the first Chinese player, male or female, to reach the top rank in singles or doubles tennis, becoming the No. 1 in world doubles. Why did she disappear? On November 2, Ms. Peng posted a lengthy note on the Chinese social platform Weibo alleging sexual harassment by Zhang Gaoli, 75, a former vice president. Within minutes, the censors scrubbed her account and since then a digital blackout has been going on over her allegations. How did the world respond? The censors would have been successful if Steve Simon, head of the Women’s Tennis Association, had not spoken on November 14. Ms. Peng’s allegations have caught the attention of fellow players, the White House and the United Nations.

But the move slowed down, with neither the House nor the Senate interested in passing another bill. The House passed a major China-centric measure that included a version of the Uighur law with the report’s mandate, but the Senate refused to take it.