Houses for Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor in Peshawar: Renovation work of houses for Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor in Peshawar is underway.
Raj Kapoor’s ancestral home which is known as Kapoor Haveli and Dilip Kumar’s ancestral home in the Kisa Khawani Bazaar area of Peshawar. According to the government’s plan, the houses of both the Bollywood stars will be restored to their original condition.
Removed debris and started repair work
Initially, repair work has been started by removing debris from both the houses. Meanwhile, Dilip Kumar’s nephew Fawad Ishaq lauded the government’s decision to restore the ancestral home of his uncle and Raj Kapoor. He further said that Dilip Kumar’s grip on the profession has never diminished.
