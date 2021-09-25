Houses for Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor in Peshawar: Renovation work of houses for Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor in Peshawar is underway.

The renovation and renovation of the ancestral homes of the late Bollywood actors Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor in Peshawar has begun after the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government took possession of the property. This is reported in The News.

The houses will be restored to their original condition

Raj Kapoor’s ancestral home which is known as Kapoor Haveli and Dilip Kumar’s ancestral home in the Kisa Khawani Bazaar area of ​​Peshawar. According to the government’s plan, the houses of both the Bollywood stars will be restored to their original condition.

The house of Raj Kapoor and Dilip Kumar will be converted into a museum, a decision of the government of Pakistan

Removed debris and started repair work

Initially, repair work has been started by removing debris from both the houses. Meanwhile, Dilip Kumar’s nephew Fawad Ishaq lauded the government’s decision to restore the ancestral home of his uncle and Raj Kapoor. He further said that Dilip Kumar’s grip on the profession has never diminished.