Houston-area kids paying heavy price as gun-wielding criminals push major crime wave



Gun violence is on the rise in and around Texas’ largest city, and children are paying a rising price.

In the first few months of 2022, a number of children in Houston and its environs were injured or killed in gun incidents where they became unintentional victims. There have been a number of shootings during road rage episodes, drive-by shootings and at least one gunshot.

Violence escalated when two 9-year-old girls were shot in separate incidents within a week of each other in February.

A girl, Arlene Alvarez, was fatally shot on Valentine’s Day when a man allegedly shot her in a car with her family. Investigators say he mistakenly thought a suspect who had snatched a drive-thru ATM moments ago was inside the Alvarez family’s SUV.

Alvarez was the eldest of three children – he had two brothers, ages 7 and 6 months – and always loved working with his parents, his mother Gwen Alvarez told Gadget Clock Digital. He described his daughter as a caretaker who wanted to be a “little nail technician”.

The death has left a scar on her and her children, he said.

“There’s always a time at night where I’m afraid to stay out because of what happened to us,” Alvarez said. “I think there have been more shootings since Arlene left. Every night I think there’s always a headline story about someone being shot or a road rage. It’s getting out of hand.”

Many more children in the area have been victimized in or near the apartment complex while performing normal routines such as playing in a yard or walking home with their parents.

Beth Gilmore, an assistant professor in the Department of Criminal Justice and Social Work at the University of Houston-Downtown, said: Gadget Clock.

One of the most recent shootings involving young victims took place on March 17 when a 13-year-old boy was shot dead while in a car on Interstate 610. Another boy in the car, a 13-year-old, was shot and a third was unharmed, police said.

The boy’s family has identified him as Joseph Jimenez, Fox’s associate KRIV-TV reported. They told the news outlet that they believe the shooting was a street rage incident, but authorities have not determined a motive, a police spokesman told Gadget Clock.

Across the country, children are often killed or injured in gun violence. According to the Gun Violence Archive, which tracks gun violence incidents, in 2021, more than 1,500 children and adolescents were killed by firearms, up from 1,381 in 2020.

As of Monday, 429 children and adolescents had died this year in gun-related crimes and other incidents, the nonprofit said.

Hours before Alvarez was shot dead, Houston Police Chief Troy Finer and Mayor Sylvester Turner appealed to the public for help in apprehending those responsible for the Feb. 8 shooting of Ashanti Grant.

Grant was in an SUV with his family when he was hit by a bullet during an apparent road rage shooting on the Houston Freeway, police said. No arrests have been made in the case and he is hospitalized.

“No child should be in the hospital because some fool has decided to shoot,” Turner told a news conference.

Officials did not say why children were being subjected to gun violence.

Grant was shot the same day, another 13-year-old was shot. The child was taken to hospital in stable condition and a 16-year-old boy was arrested. A 4-year-old boy was injured in a shooting at a Houston apartment complex in mid-February and was shot in the leg while playing in a yard.

On February 4, Darius Dugas, 11, was shot dead in northeastern Harris County as he went to fetch his jacket from his mother’s car in a parking lot. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said a 19-year-old suspect named Devon Howard was caught breaking into a car and started firing at the owner of the car who was chasing him in an attempt to recover his stolen property, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

One of the shots hit Dugas and killed him, authorities said. At the time, Howard was on bail for a felony robbery, the sheriff’s office said.

In January, several children were injured in separate shootings. A 7-year-old boy has injured his leg in the southwest Houston apartment complex. On January 17, two brothers, ages 1 and 6, and one man survived the shooting. Earlier this year, a 4-year-old girl identified as George Floyd’s niece, Ariana, was shot several times in her Houston apartment, police said.

In the last three months of 2021, the city reported multiple child victims of gun violence, including a 7-year-old boy being shot in the head, an 11-year-old girl being shot multiple times with a stray bullet, and a 1-year-old boy and 4-year-old driving separately. Shots that hurt the old girl.

On October 28, a 10-year-old boy was killed in an accidental shooting when he and his 11-year-old cousin got into his mother’s car to get something and found a gun inside, police said. The children were playing with weapons and the child was shot, authorities said.

Experts say that since children are almost never the intended victims, gunmen are probably firing indiscriminately and young hunters are being caught in crossfire.

Mark Levine, Houston resident and chief policy adviser, Mark Levine “is reckless about the consequences and they don’t know if an innocent child is on the premises or in a car and they’re just determined to shoot at their target.” Criminal Justice Council, Gadget Clock said. “They’re not really taking any precautions if there are any children on the way.”

Tony Earls, 41, the suspected shooter in the Alvarez case, has been charged with aggravated assault with serious bodily harm. He later appeared at a news conference where his wife commented on his actions.

“We didn’t know if we would survive. My husband did what he could. If this guy hadn’t tried to snatch us, we wouldn’t be in this position,” Deona Hines said in a statement. “The lives of the two families have changed forever because of the bad decision of a man who is still on the road.”

Amid rising gun violence, city leaders and law enforcement officials have pledged to address the problem.

Earlier this year, Turner unveiled “One Safe Houston”, a $ 44 million crime reduction initiative. The effort focuses on four areas: reducing violence and preventing crime, intervening in crises, building community partnerships, and promoting youth.

At the time, he acknowledged the impact of violent crime in a tweet, saying residents felt the city was “under siege.”

“I don’t remember Houston having that when I was younger,” said Nguyen Alvarez.

The increase in violence is largely due to the COVID-19 epidemic, and experts initially cited financial and emotional stress from the emergence of daily life, an account of the history of racism, and examples of police brutality as possible causes of rising crime in later years. Relative peace.

In 2021, homicides in the city increased by 17% compared to 2020, according to police data.

“A lot has changed as a result of this,” Gilmore said of the crime spike. “Of course something different happened.”