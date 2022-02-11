World

Houston-area officials blast judges over dismissal of many criminal cases, call for accountability

11 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Houston-area officials blast judges over dismissal of many criminal cases, call for accountability
Written by admin
Houston-area officials blast judges over dismissal of many criminal cases, call for accountability

Houston-area officials blast judges over dismissal of many criminal cases, call for accountability

Houston-area law enforcement officials voiced frustration toward Harris County judges this week for dismissing a large number of criminal cases amid an ongoing crime surge in the region, saying criminals are feeling emboldened by lax penalties for violent offenders.

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said he was notified several months ago by District Attorney Kim Ogg that judges and magistrates had slated thousands of cases for dismissal. Her prosecutors were left with no choice but to dismiss the cases, he said.

TEXAS GIRL, 9, SHOT ON WAY TO GROCERY STORE WITH HER FAMILY

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman announced Wednesday a new initiative to re-file criminal cases dismissed by judges.

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman announced Wednesday a new initiative to re-file criminal cases dismissed by judges.
(Harris County Constable Precinct 4)

During a news conference, he provided a document that indicated thousands of cases in 2021 had no probable cause finding. It did not say if the cases were dismissed or why nor did it identify the judge or magistrate assigned to them.

“We can’t let these people go without having their day in court. We’re seeing more and more crime,” Herman told reporters. “We are on the precipice of a total collapse here in Harris County with public safety if we don’t change direction. I’m choosing to change direction.”

The constable said he brought together a group to review the cases with the DA’s office. More than 100 criminal cases have been re-filed, he said. He did acknowledge that there are legitimate cases that have to be dismissed or re-filed.

READ Also  Venezuela’s Guaidó, opposition seek to unite under big tent

Eric Batton, executive director of the Harris County Deputies Organization, placed the blame on elected judges and officials who he said have failed to uphold the law.

Houston police officers responded to a gas station Tuesday night where they encountered a 9-year-old girl who had been shot in the head moments earlier while with her family inside a vehicle, authorities said.

Houston police officers responded to a gas station Tuesday night where they encountered a 9-year-old girl who had been shot in the head moments earlier while with her family inside a vehicle, authorities said.
(KRIV-TV)

“Harris County is being razed by murderers, rapists, robbers and thieves,” he said. “There’s nothing more frustrating for law enforcement officers to go out there and do their job and do it with the utmost responsibility, but when it’s turned around on us and we have a part of the system that just refuses to work, it’s discouraging.”

The dismissals, coupled with bail reform laws, have fueled the growing crime wave, officials said. Houston, the largest city in the county and in the state of Texas, finished 2021 with 473 homicides, a 20% jump from the previous year.

A Gadget Clock report in December revealed at least 150 people had been killed since 2018 by criminal suspects released on multiple bonds in Harris County.

“These are cases in which activist judges did everything they could to find a way to dismiss that person who probably has a lengthy criminal record or multiple felony bonds to put them back out on the streets,” said Ray Hunt, executive director of the Houston Police Officers Union.

A list of some victims killed by offenders who were out on multiple bonds in Harris County, Texas. Crime Stoppers of Houston said 156 people have been killed since 2018 by people released on multiple bonds in Harris County.

A list of some victims killed by offenders who were out on multiple bonds in Harris County, Texas. Crime Stoppers of Houston said 156 people have been killed since 2018 by people released on multiple bonds in Harris County.
(Crime Stoppers of Houston)

READ Also  G7 Nations Take Aggressive Climate Action, But Hold Back on Coal

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

During his remarks, Herman warned anyone thinking of committing a crime in his jurisdiction that he would re-file their case if they are dismissed. He also cited the rise in recent gun violence that has seen young children and police officers shot or killed.

In October, one of his deputies was killed and two others were injured in an ambush attack.

“The criminal of today is no comparison to the criminal of four years ago. They are just more emboldened,” he said.

#Houstonarea #officials #blast #judges #dismissal #criminal #cases #call #accountability

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  Whales So Close You Can Touch Them: An Adventure In Canada

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment