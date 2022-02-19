Houston boy, 4, shot as children increasingly becoming victims of gun violence in city



A 4-year-old boy was shot in Houston on Friday as children in and around the city became victims of gun violence.

Officers were called to an apartment complex just before 2pm in the 600 block of Nottingham Oaks. They saw the child shot in the leg.

The boy was taken in a private car to the hospital where he is recovering. He is expected to survive. According to KPRC-TV, the child was playing in the courtyard of the complex when he started screaming.

Two men released on bond from a Texas prison have been shot dead in separate shootings within hours.

No arrests were made. Authorities have not said whether the child was targeted, and investigators are trying to determine the cause of the shooting.

Children are being affected by gun violence in the city.

Police say the shooting happened just days after Arlene Lynette Alvarez, a 9-year-old man accused of shooting her in the car, because she believed the suspect was inside the moment she robbed him. Another 9-year-old, Ashanti Grant, was hospitalized after being shot in the head on the Houston Freeway during a road rage incident.

On February 4, an 11-year-old boy, Darius Dugas, was shot dead while trying to retrieve his jacket from a car in a parking lot in northeastern Harris County.