World

Houston boy, 4, shot as children increasingly becoming victims of gun violence in city

14 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Houston boy, 4, shot as children increasingly becoming victims of gun violence in city
Written by admin
Houston boy, 4, shot as children increasingly becoming victims of gun violence in city

Houston boy, 4, shot as children increasingly becoming victims of gun violence in city

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

A 4-year-old boy was shot in Houston on Friday as children in and around the city became victims of gun violence.

Officers were called to an apartment complex just before 2pm in the 600 block of Nottingham Oaks. They saw the child shot in the leg.

The boy was taken in a private car to the hospital where he is recovering. He is expected to survive. According to KPRC-TV, the child was playing in the courtyard of the complex when he started screaming.

Two men released on bond from a Texas prison have been shot dead in separate shootings within hours.

No arrests were made. Authorities have not said whether the child was targeted, and investigators are trying to determine the cause of the shooting.

Children are being affected by gun violence in the city.

Police say the shooting happened just days after Arlene Lynette Alvarez, a 9-year-old man accused of shooting her in the car, because she believed the suspect was inside the moment she robbed him. Another 9-year-old, Ashanti Grant, was hospitalized after being shot in the head on the Houston Freeway during a road rage incident.

On February 4, an 11-year-old boy, Darius Dugas, was shot dead while trying to retrieve his jacket from a car in a parking lot in northeastern Harris County.

#Houston #boy #shot #children #increasingly #victims #gun #violence #city

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Two Black Students Won School Honors. Then Came the Calls for a Recount.

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment