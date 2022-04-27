Houston Dash suspends head coach amid harassment investigation



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

The Houston Dash women’s soccer team has fired its head coach, amid an internal investigation into abuse, discrimination and harassment, the team announced.

The team’s head coach James Clarkson has been sacked “immediately effective” since 2018 and further action could be taken depending on the results of a joint investigation with the National Women’s Soccer League and the NWSL Players’ Association, the team said in a statement.

“As an organization, our highest priority is to create and maintain a safe and dignified work environment for our players and staff, which we believe is critical to our success on the pitch,” the team said in a statement posted on social media. “The club has provided counseling services to all members of interested organizations.”

Asha arrested for DWI alone; The lawyer says the story is more sympathetic than the initial charge.

“The club will name an interim head coach in the coming days,” Dash added.

Dash’s investigation follows a series of player-coach allegations across the Women’s Football League, including a pair of shots fired in 2021.

North Carolina has fired Courage coach Paul Riley over allegations of sexual misconduct against players, and Washington has fired Spirit coach Ritchie Burke over allegations that he created an abusive environment for the team. In Chicago, Red Stars coach Rory Dames has resigned amid multiple allegations of misconduct.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

A joint statement from the league and the players’ association called for Clarkson’s dismissal amid ongoing investigations.

“The players are committed to themselves and to future generations to transform our league – not through words, but through our actions,” NWSLPA executive director Megan Burke said in a statement, ESPN reported. “It shows that our joint investigation is working on a systematic transformation. The work continues and we appreciate the players talking and speaking.”

The Dash season is set to begin on Sunday, May 1, when they will host the San Diego Wave.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.