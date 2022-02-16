Houston girl, 9, dies, wrongly shot by robbery victim, police say; adding to rash of child gun victims



A 9-year-old Houston girl has been shot dead during an unrelated robbery in a car with the victim’s family in the latest incident of gun violence in Texas’s largest city that has injured or killed a child. Recent weeks

The Houston Police Department said Tuesday afternoon that the girl, identified by family members as Arlene Lynette Alvarez, was initially hospitalized in critical condition but later died at a hospital.

Tony Earls, the victim of the robbery, was arrested and charged with serious bodily harm. The tragic incident began when Earls, 41, was at a drive-thru ATM with his wife at 9:45 pm when someone came walking in and robbed them, police said.

The suspect fled and Earls fired his own weapon, police said. He then fired shots at a pickup truck he thought was the suspect.

Inside the car was a family of five who were not involved in the robbery, police said. Alvarez was in the back seat and was shot. Earls was arrested shortly afterwards.

The hijacker remains a suspect.

He was shot while being hospitalized while being in a car with his family on the Houston Freeway. Ashanti Grant was shot in the head on February 8 when someone inside a GMC Denali shot at the car he was in during an apparent road rage incident.

The driver of the SUV cut off the family’s car several times before the shooting, police said. No arrests have been made in the case. A 30,000 reward is offered for information that can capture suspects or suspects involved.

“There are even rules on the streets,” Houston Police Chief Troy Finer said Monday during a news conference announcing the award in Grant’s case. “If we let it go in our town, it will go on and we’re batting about .1000 … when you put your hands on our kids in this town.”

Grant was shot the same day, a 13-year-old girl was shot multiple times outside a grocery store. He was sitting inside a car when a suspect came up and shot him, police said.

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested and charged in the case.

On Feb. 4, Darius Dugas Jr., 11, was shot dead in the parking lot of the Northeast Harris County Apartment Complex while he was fetching his jacket from a car. Just four days into 2022, George Floyd’s niece, Ariana Dalen, was injured when someone opened fire on her apartment.