Houston girl, 9, fatally shot by robbery victim, police say

A Houston man who was the victim of a robbery fired a deadly shot at a 9-year-old girl who was riding in a pickup truck with her family on Monday, police said.

Citing police, Fox 26 reported that Tony Earls was with his wife at a drive-thru ATM at 9:43 p.m. Police told the station that Earls fired a gun at the robber as he fled the scene and then fired at the pickup truck, believing the robber had entered.

Police said the robbery had nothing to do with the pickup truck being hit. A family of five was inside and a 9-year-old girl in the back seat was injured. KHOU 11 reports that the family was going to Spanky’s Pizza for Valentine’s Day. The girl’s name in the report is Arlene Lynette Alvarez. He was hospitalized on Monday and died a day later.

“I think he died yesterday, to be honest with you,” Armando told his father, KHOU 11. “As a dad, he died in my lap. Something that’s not really like bragging or talking but I saw him come in and I saw him leave, I can tell you.”

Earls has been charged with aggravated assault with serious bodily harm and it is unclear whether those charges will be upgraded.