World

Houston mom of slain 9-year-old expresses regret: ‘I didn’t scream loud enough’

5 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Houston mom of slain 9-year-old expresses regret: ‘I didn’t scream loud enough’
Written by admin
Houston mom of slain 9-year-old expresses regret: ‘I didn’t scream loud enough’

Houston mom of slain 9-year-old expresses regret: ‘I didn’t scream loud enough’

NewYou can listen to Gadget Clock articles now!

The mother of 9-year-old Houston, who was shot dead while inside a family pickup truck earlier this week, regretted not shouting “get off” during the shooting.

Arlene Alvarez, 9, was in a car that was hit by a bullet after an armed robbery at an outdoor ATM, Houston’s Fox 26 reported.

Two men released on bond from a Texas prison have been shot dead in separate shootings within hours.

“Down down, Arlene,” Arlene’s mother Gwen reportedly added. “‘Duck down, Arlene.’ I didn’t shout loudly. I didn’t know he had headphones. “

The girl’s father, Armando, said he had asked his three children to “get off,” according to ABC 13 in Houston.

Tony D. Earls, 41, 9-year-old Arlene Alvarez has been formally charged with serious bodily harm after being fatally shot.

Tony D. Earls, 41, 9-year-old Arlene Alvarez has been formally charged with serious bodily harm after being fatally shot.
(Houston Police Department)

A Texas high school instructor is recovering after being beaten by high school students

Police say Tony D. Earls, 41, was robbed and shot in the car, which he mistakenly thought the suspect had entered. The girl was taken to a hospital and pronounced brain-dead, before her family decided to remove her life support, Fox 26 reported.

Earls was later arrested and charged with grievous bodily harm, police said. He was released from prison after posting his 100,000 bail on Thursday night, officials added.

READ Also  US passport fee increase by $20 starting Monday

According to the family’s attorney, Rick Ramos, ABC 13, the family is seeking justice against Arles, whose actions did not meet the standard of self-defense.

“Once you take your gun and you run away and go back to the person you snatched, that person is no longer an immediate threat or fear of impending safety,” Ramos said, according to the report. “At that point, you lose your right to self-defense because the threat is gone.”


#Houston #mom #slain #9yearold #expresses #regret #didnt #scream #loud

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  Kamloops Residential School Survivor Speaks

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment