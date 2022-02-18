Houston mom of slain 9-year-old expresses regret: ‘I didn’t scream loud enough’



The mother of 9-year-old Houston, who was shot dead while inside a family pickup truck earlier this week, regretted not shouting “get off” during the shooting.

Arlene Alvarez, 9, was in a car that was hit by a bullet after an armed robbery at an outdoor ATM, Houston’s Fox 26 reported.

“Down down, Arlene,” Arlene’s mother Gwen reportedly added. “‘Duck down, Arlene.’ I didn’t shout loudly. I didn’t know he had headphones. “

The girl’s father, Armando, said he had asked his three children to “get off,” according to ABC 13 in Houston.

Police say Tony D. Earls, 41, was robbed and shot in the car, which he mistakenly thought the suspect had entered. The girl was taken to a hospital and pronounced brain-dead, before her family decided to remove her life support, Fox 26 reported.

Update # 3: Sadly, the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences this afternoon suggested that the nine-year-old girl be pronounced dead. #HaunNews https://t.co/X9dAEiFqHf – Houston Police (usthoustonpolice) February 15, 2022

Earls was later arrested and charged with grievous bodily harm, police said. He was released from prison after posting his 100,000 bail on Thursday night, officials added.

According to the family’s attorney, Rick Ramos, ABC 13, the family is seeking justice against Arles, whose actions did not meet the standard of self-defense.

“Once you take your gun and you run away and go back to the person you snatched, that person is no longer an immediate threat or fear of impending safety,” Ramos said, according to the report. “At that point, you lose your right to self-defense because the threat is gone.”