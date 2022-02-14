Houston official plead for info on road rage suspect who shot 9-year-old girl in the head



A 9-year-old Houston girl is in a medically-induced coma after being shot in the head during an apparent road rage incident last week, and authorities are appealing to the public to help apprehend the alleged shooter.

Local leaders and city officials gathered Monday to announce a $ 30,000 reward for information leading to the capture of Ashanti Grant.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner told a news conference that “a cowardly act has changed his young life forever … he is above the law by driving a criminal on our roads and freeways.” “The unrest should be at school with her teachers and classmates and back to her family. Instead, she has been hospitalized fighting to recover.”

Houston-area officials call for judges to be fired

He added that Grant’s situation was “improving, but he is not there yet.”

An unnamed relative, Larry Grant, said the young child was watching cartoons in the back seat when he was shot. He said the shooting came after another family member was killed in January.

Investigators say the child was walking with his family to a grocery store around 9pm on February 8 when a GMC Denali driver cut their car more than once on the southwest freeway. At one point, GMC gets into the back of the car and someone shoots and hits Grant in the head.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finer has issued a message to anyone responsible for the shooting.

“A message to our suspects, or suspects: you have to do the best you can,” he warned. “Every resource we have, and all our law enforcement partners, we will get out there and take you into custody.”

The city’s public works department and transportation agency are working with the police department to ensure that traffic cameras are always recorded, Turner said. Currently, Houston Transster cameras provide real-time footage but no recordings in an attempt to prevent a civil lawsuit against law enforcement.

Turner said times have changed, and traffic camera recordings need to be started to catch criminals.

In an interview with Fox affiliate KRIV-TV last week, Grant’s grandmother, Ellen Grant-Williams, said the family was hopeful she would pull through.

“It’s hard, but there’s no other way but to rely on God to pull him in and get him through it,” she said.