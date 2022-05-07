Houston police bodycam shows deadly confrontation with armed suspect tied to organized criminal activity



The Houston Police Department has released body camera footage from the April 9 shooting involving an officer.

Police officers were dispatched to 729 West Mount Houston Road at 5:45 p.m. on April 9 after receiving information that a male suspect was infiltrating and known to be carrying a firearm.

Richard Nichols, 48, violated parole for “organized criminal activity,” according to the police department.

When officers arrived at the business, they found Nichols in a small room and gave him multiple verbal orders to keep his hands up, which was ignored, according to police.

“What for?” He was heard answering and reached the desk where he was sitting.

The three police officers then fired their weapons and hit Nichols more than once. Nichols was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

The incident is being investigated by the Houston Police Department.