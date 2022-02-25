World

Houston police footage captures dramatic shootout that wounded 3 officers

11 seconds ago
Footage released by Houston authorities captured dramatic moments when officers engaged in a gunfight with a car-jacking suspect who allegedly injured three of them in an hour-long chaotic scene.

The suspect, Roland Caballero, 31, was finally taken into custody hours after the January 27 incident and charged with attempted murder of a police officer. The Justice Department said Thursday that he faces federal charges for carjacking, possession of a firearm during a felony, possession of a machine gun and possession of a firearm.

The DOJ said federal allegations against him stemmed from shooting officers and other automated cases involving the possession of a modified gun or “glock switch” to automate them.

Bodycam footage released by the Houston Police Department on Wednesday captured a gunfight in which three officers were allegedly injured by a suspected car jacking. This picture shows an injured officer on the ground.

(Houston Police Department)

At a news conference, Houston Police Chief Troy Finer said 19 federal charges against Caballero had been substantiated.

“Suspicious, violent criminals, gun-wielding criminals, we’re following you,” he said. “Automatic weapons have no place in a civilized society.”

Prosecutors say Caballero had an argument with his girlfriend on the day of the gunfight and a 911 call was made. When officers spotted his car, they tried to stop the traffic, but he fled and crashed.

He turned his shotgun on himself when apprehended by a police officer on the porch of the house where the shootings took place, police said. He then fled on foot and tried to jack a woman in a car trying to enter an apartment complex. He continued firing at officers and hitting another, police said.

He got into the stolen car and officers found the car outside his home. When SWAT officers approached the residence, more shots were fired at them, authorities said.

Houston police officers assist after being injured during a Jan. 27 gunfight

(Houston Police Department)

Three injured officers, Officer N. Gadson, 35; Officer d. Hayden, 32, and Officer A. Alvarez, non-life-threatening injury 7 Newly released footage shows police using body-cameras to shoot at several convenient points.

According to dashcam footage, Hayden was driving a police cruiser when he turned onto a road and was immediately shot. The front of the car and the windshield appear to have been hit by the sound of an automatic gun. Her body-camera shows her getting out of the car as she catches fire.

“Send EMS. I’m hurt,” he was heard calling on a radio.

He enters a parking lot where a van is parked for a uniform supplier and is seen wrapping something around his arm in an attempt to stop the bleeding. A worker came running and asked if he needed a towel.

“Hurry up here. Make it tough,” says the officer. “Tight, tight, tight. Wrap around.”

The bullets hit a Houston police car during a gunfight between officers and a car-jacking suspect on Jan. 27, according to footage released by authorities.

(Houston Police Department)

Gadson appears to have been sitting in the passenger seat of a car and had a gunfight before opening the door.

He emptied three magazines before loading a fourth. As he ran down the sidewalk, he came upon another officer lying on the ground behind a parked car.

“I’m hurt. I’m hurt,” the officer was heard shouting before Gadson fired a few more shots.

Alvarez’s body camera fell to the ground as he got out of his car and no footage was captured.

The video also shows SWAT officers breaking a window in a house just before shots were fired from inside. Officers fired back. Caballero, who was barricaded inside, suffered a neck injury and was taken to hospital hours after surrendering, police said.

Federal prosecutors say Caballero used a modified pistol with a fully automatic switch to shoot at officers.

During a search of his home, investigators said they found several firearms, ammunition, machine gun parts and a 3-D printer.

He faces life in prison.

