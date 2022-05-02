Houston police officers injured when drunk driving suspect crashes into patrol car: report



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

A suspected drunk driver crashed into a police car in southwest Houston early Sunday morning, injuring two officers at the scene.

Fox 26 Houston reports that an officer was blocking traffic for a tow truck that was loading a wrecked vehicle on the southwest freeway around 5:15 a.m. when the suspect ended up in a red Ford Focus police cruiser behind, Fox 26 Houston reported.

One officer was injured and another was slightly injured. Both were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

A Texas deputy was killed in a fatal crash by a suspected drunk driver

According to Fox 26 Houston, the 39-year-old suspect was charged with drug assault. Police did not reveal his identity.

Separately, another suspected drunk driver collided with a Houston police officer’s car and another woman’s car in northwest Houston around 3:00 p.m.

The officer was unharmed and the woman was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect has been charged with driving under the influence of drugs.