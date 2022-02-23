World

Houston robbery suspect captured on video moments after victim allegedly shot and killed 9-year-old girl

Surveillance footage of a robbery at a Houston Drive-through ATM was released by police on Tuesday, shortly before a 9-year-old girl was shot dead while traveling in a car with her family.

Footage from a Chase Bank incident on February 14 shows a suspect approaching a car just before 9:45 p.m.

A robber suspect has been arrested after jumping a fence in Houston on February 14 and robbing someone at gunpoint. The victim allegedly shot at a car and shot and killed a 9-year-old girl.

(Houston Police Department)

The Houston Police Department said investigators said Tony Earls, 41, was in a car with his wife when another man got up and robbed them at gunpoint. When the robber fled, Earls got out of the car and used his weapon to shoot at a pickup truck. He thought the suspect had entered, police said.

Arlene Alvarez was sitting in the back and was hit by a bullet. He later died at the hospital.

Earls was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with serious bodily harm. He was released on 100,000 bail.

In the footage, the robbery suspect was seen fleeing the scene on foot and jumping over a fence, possibly towards a nearby apartment complex.

Before picking up the fence he picked up something from the ground and was seen firing. Investigators believe he may have been left-handed because he held the handgun in his left hand.

Houston police say Arlene Lynette Alvarez, 9, was killed by a stray bullet when she opened fire on a robbery suspect.

(Guilty)

He is described as black and six feet tall. She wore a ski mask and dark clothing.

