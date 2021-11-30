How 2 Flights to Europe May Have Spurred Spread of New Variant



Following the emergence of the Omicron type in Africa last week, the United States and the European Union and other nations have banned flights from South Africa. Israel and Morocco knocked on the door of the world. Australia, Japan and other countries pushed the opening forward and joined China, which has adopted a fortified mentality because it wants to completely defeat the virus at home.

To focus all on the flight to the Netherlands, positive cases of Omicron have already surfaced in many countries, and public health experts everywhere consider its emergence inevitable.

A vaccinated Italian, who has not been publicly identified, returned to the southern city of Caserta from business in Mozambique in early November. He said on Italian radio that he had tested negative before boarding his flight on November 11, which Italy needed. Since he was traveling for work, according to Italian rules, he did not have to disassociate himself when he returned.

Only during a medical examination in Milan, where he also took a covid test so that he could return to Mozambique, did he test positive for coronavirus, and then, a new type of Omicron was noticed. Now he and his wife and children, who are positive for the virus, are in isolation, all with mild symptoms right now.

KLM, the airline that operated two flights from South Africa on Friday, apologized to the passengers. But company spokesman Marjan Rosemaiger suggested that this variant was as protected as anyone else.

Upon landing at Schiphol Airport, she said the company was “asked by the Dutch government to park our aircraft in a specific location so that all passengers could be tested,” adding that the airport and Dutch public health officials had conducted and tested.

A Dutch public health service spokesman, meanwhile, said it had gone above and beyond in its efforts and found nothing wrong with it. Passengers who had a negative test for the virus were allowed to continue on their journey.